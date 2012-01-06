CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SL-TP price to Order Execution price Pip Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

file45
Views:
33329
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It calculates pips between Order Execution price and and Stoploss or/and Takeprofit price.

Beginners study

  1. SL price to Order Execution price pip calculation.
  2. TP price to Order Execution price pip calculation.
  3. Pip calculation can be set to pips or fractional pips (20 pips / 200 fpips)*
  4. Order Tickets can be set to show or hide.
  5. [Show_SL] set to false hides all SL pip & ticket text.
  6. [Show_TP] set to false hides all TP pip & ticket text.
  7. SL & TP colors can be changed.
  8. Text size can be changed.
  9. Text can be positioned right or left of current price bar.**

** If Chart-Shift is off SL & TP text may be off the right of the chart. To move text left, set Move_Text_L_or_R to a higher number.
* Non digit Symbols will default to pips regardless if fpips is set to to [true].

Easy Order script here - Easy Order

Sophia1_1 Sophia1_1

My first trading System using simple pattern.

InsideBars InsideBars

The InsideBars indicators can be used for trading with breakout Strategies.

Spread Normalized Spread Normalized

This indicator use in cross ( es. EURAUD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, ect) depends of correlation of currency. Usually I use with timaframe Daily. But I think can to use in another timeframe. Important can use in commodity and stocks.

Multi currency pair Indicator Multi currency pair Indicator

This indicator watches the major currency pairs to find the status of the current candle (Bullish or Bearish) of USD, EUR, and GBP compared to other currencies such as EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, AUD, and CAD.