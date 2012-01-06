Join our fan page
SL-TP price to Order Execution price Pip Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 33329
-
It calculates pips between Order Execution price and and Stoploss or/and Takeprofit price.
Beginners study
- SL price to Order Execution price pip calculation.
- TP price to Order Execution price pip calculation.
- Pip calculation can be set to pips or fractional pips (20 pips / 200 fpips)*
- Order Tickets can be set to show or hide.
- [Show_SL] set to false hides all SL pip & ticket text.
- [Show_TP] set to false hides all TP pip & ticket text.
- SL & TP colors can be changed.
- Text size can be changed.
- Text can be positioned right or left of current price bar.**
** If Chart-Shift is off SL & TP text may be off the right of the chart. To move text left, set Move_Text_L_or_R to a higher number.
* Non digit Symbols will default to pips regardless if fpips is set to to [true].
