In my opinion, Welles Wilder RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a great momentum oscillator that works fine for small periods values (from 2 to 20). So I did some changes to it performe as good for greater periods, like 120, introducing a gain variable.

This EA implements a trailing stop buy and a trailing stop sell. It places an order above the price and below the price. The sell stop order will fall with the price, the stop sell order will rise.