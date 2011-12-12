Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GruchaChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16024
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Grzegorz Antosiewicz
The indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands (this same idea), but it uses GruchaAvarage instead of MA for counting.
Image:
Time trader
Opens sell, buy or both orders at a specified time.MACD
Based on MACD.
Renko Scalper
EA achieved best results on Renko Chart. Renko Chart is not mine but I used it to write EA on it. EA can trade every pair but I got best results on GBP/USD and EUR/JPY. I'll appreciate any comments.Figurelli RSI Auto
This is the Figurelli RSI automatic gain version, so input parameters is the same as original Welles Wilder RSI (i.e. period setup). The indicator figures out the gain value based in minimal and maximal values inside the sample and period programmed.