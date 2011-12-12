EA achieved best results on Renko Chart. Renko Chart is not mine but I used it to write EA on it. EA can trade every pair but I got best results on GBP/USD and EUR/JPY. I'll appreciate any comments.

This is the Figurelli RSI automatic gain version, so input parameters is the same as original Welles Wilder RSI (i.e. period setup). The indicator figures out the gain value based in minimal and maximal values inside the sample and period programmed.