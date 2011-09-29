Watch how to download trading robots for free
AVer12345 - expert for MetaTrader 4
15025
Description:
AVer12345 is a new version of Aver4Sto+Postzigzag (Set-up for USDJPY only).
Strategy Tester Report
Aver12345 FxPro.com-Demo02 (Build 229)
|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 00:00 - 2011.09.27 23:55 (2011.05.02 - 2011.09.28)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|LotsOptimized="====== LotsOptimized ======"; MoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=true; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; Stoploss_Takeprofit="====== Setup Stoploss/Takeprofit ======"; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition_in_point="====== Nextopenposition in point ======"; Nextopenposition=150; Delay_open_in_point="====== Delay open in point ======"; Delay=0; Maxiposition=5; Close_Optimized="====== Close_Optimized ======"; Closebyprofit=false; Needprofit=1000; Losscan=500; TimeFrame="====== TimeFrame ======"; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false; IndicatorsPeriod="====== Indicators Period ======"; iStochPeriod=26; iWPRPeriod=26; PostzigzagPeirod=14;
|Bars in test
|31175
|Ticks modelled
|7714138
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|4135
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|3478.14
|Gross profit
|7587.70
|Gross loss
|-4109.56
|Profit factor
|1.85
|Expected payoff
|64.41
|Absolute drawdown
|362.63
|Maximal drawdown
|2692.16 (85.45%)
|Relative drawdown
|85.45% (2692.16)
|Total trades
|54
|Short positions (won %)
|14 (64.29%)
|Long positions (won %)
|40 (62.50%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|34 (62.96%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|20 (37.04%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|987.03
|loss trade
|-418.23
|Average
|profit trade
|223.17
|loss trade
|-205.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (1911.30)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-2154.16)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2156.67 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2154.16 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|3
