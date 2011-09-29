CodeBaseSections
AVer12345 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aver12345.mq4 (23.89 KB) view
Post-zigzag.mq4 (7.24 KB) view
AVer12345 is a new version of Aver4Sto+Postzigzag (Set-up for USDJPY only).

Strategy Tester Report

Aver12345 FxPro.com-Demo02 (Build 229)

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 00:00 - 2011.09.27 23:55 (2011.05.02 - 2011.09.28)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLotsOptimized="====== LotsOptimized ======"; MoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=true; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; Stoploss_Takeprofit="====== Setup Stoploss/Takeprofit ======"; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition_in_point="====== Nextopenposition in point ======"; Nextopenposition=150; Delay_open_in_point="====== Delay open in point ======"; Delay=0; Maxiposition=5; Close_Optimized="====== Close_Optimized ======"; Closebyprofit=false; Needprofit=1000; Losscan=500; TimeFrame="====== TimeFrame ======"; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false; IndicatorsPeriod="====== Indicators Period ======"; iStochPeriod=26; iWPRPeriod=26; PostzigzagPeirod=14;

Bars in test31175Ticks modelled7714138Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors4135




Initial deposit500.00



Total net profit3478.14Gross profit7587.70Gross loss-4109.56
Profit factor1.85Expected payoff64.41

Absolute drawdown362.63Maximal drawdown2692.16 (85.45%)Relative drawdown85.45% (2692.16)

Total trades54Short positions (won %)14 (64.29%)Long positions (won %)40 (62.50%)

Profit trades (% of total)34 (62.96%)Loss trades (% of total)20 (37.04%)
Largestprofit trade987.03loss trade-418.23
Averageprofit trade223.17loss trade-205.48
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (1911.30)consecutive losses (loss in money)9 (-2154.16)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2156.67 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2154.16 (9)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses3

