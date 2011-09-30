CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Hamyar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Farshad Saremifar
Views:
40506
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Ahooradchart0.mq4 (3.98 KB) view
Ahoora.mq4 (4.02 KB) view
Hamyar-V2.mq4 (105.71 KB) view
Description:

Just Enjoy it, it's very useful, Hamyar means "an assistant" in Persian.

Sorry for some mistakes in code, this is one of my first indicators i wrote in long time ago

it's useful to analysis the chart beside of your own system



Ahoora(chart).mq4



Ahoora.mq4



Hamyar-V2.mq4

