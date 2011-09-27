Join our fan page
MA's on the side - indicator for MetaTrader 4
22142
-
Description:
Often times I find my chart is too cluttered with indicators to see
the price action, however I still need those reference points.
My solution was to create an indicator which displays the current level of some of the MA's off to the side of the current candle.
Works on all time-frames except Weekly and Monthly. Can show MA's from other time-frames on current chart i.e. Daily 10 EMA on 15 min chart. The indicator is attached, change it as you like. The code is commented well enough that I hope making changes should be fairly self-explanatory. (I have seen enough posts on here to know that everyone will probably want a different MA added - feel free to make you own changes.)
NOTE: This is the "upgrade" version of the indicator I erroneously placed in the Forum under the same title. Adds ability to toggle MA's on/off from the properties window and further internal commenting.
