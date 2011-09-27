CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA's on the side - indicator for MetaTrader 4

bdeyes
Views:
22142
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
MA_Segments.mq4 (37.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Often times I find my chart is too cluttered with indicators to see the price action, however I still need those reference points.

My solution was to create an indicator which displays the current level of some of the MA's off to the side of the current candle.

Works on all time-frames except Weekly and Monthly. Can show MA's from other time-frames on current chart i.e. Daily 10 EMA on 15 min chart. The indicator is attached, change it as you like. The code is commented well enough that I hope making changes should be fairly self-explanatory. (I have seen enough posts on here to know that everyone will probably want a different MA added - feel free to make you own changes.)

NOTE: This is the "upgrade" version of the indicator I erroneously placed in the Forum under the same title. Adds ability to toggle MA's on/off from the properties window and further internal commenting.

Image:

204060 program 204060 program

Three grades take profit Grid System, use it on weak market and fluctuating market, may need close all positions at some time.

LOCLinePipsAgile a Script to display distance in pips from horizontal lines to current market price LOCLinePipsAgile a Script to display distance in pips from horizontal lines to current market price

This script is useful when you drop lines on chart and want to see the distance to current market price. You can drag line and see the distance in pips.

News events and market times on your chart News events and market times on your chart

Indicator displays News with a market clock.

Shuriken Lite Shuriken Lite

Live trade monitor that scores up to 10 EA's at once, tallying Pips, Wins, Trades, PF and profits.