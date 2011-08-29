Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LOCLinePipsAgile a Script to display distance in pips from horizontal lines to current market price - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14894
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The script runs in background and writes the distance of pips from horizontal lines on the chart to the current market price.
You can drag lines to see the distance.
Image:
DiNapoli and Fibos
Basic combination of fractals, DiNapoli objectives and Fibo nodes.RideAlligator
Simple EA based on Alligator indicator.
204060 program
Three grades take profit Grid System, use it on weak market and fluctuating market, may need close all positions at some time.MA's on the side
Often times I find my chart is too cluttered with indicators to see the price action, however I still need those reference points. My solution was to create an indicator which displays the current level of some of the MA's of the current candle.