Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Gann_Multi_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10448
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real Author:
Mikhail Pashnin
The indicator is based on the article published on mql5.com - The Indicators of the Micro, Middle and Main Trends.
There you can also find methods for interpretation of its signals and working with them.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 30.03.2011.
Fig.1 The Gann_Multi_Trend Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1046
MultiRVISignal displays information on current trends using values of the four RVI indicators obtained from different time frames.MultiMACDSignal
MultiMACDSignal displays information on current trends using values of the six MACD indicators obtained from different time frames.
The Expert Advisor based on the price channelMA2CCI
Expert Advisor that operates based on two МАs and CCI