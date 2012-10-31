Real Author:

Mikhail Pashnin

The indicator is based on the article published on mql5.com - The Indicators of the Micro, Middle and Main Trends.

There you can also find methods for interpretation of its signals and working with them.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 30.03.2011.





Fig.1 The Gann_Multi_Trend Indicator