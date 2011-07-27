Description:



This is a tool for you to automatically close all orders when you have dozens of pending orders and open orders.

For example, if now have 20 pending EUR/USD long and short orders, and have 20 open ones, and you now want to close them all, you should set as the following:

CloseOpenLongOrders = true;

CloseOpenShortOrders = true;

ClosePendingLongOrders = true;

ClosePendingShortOrders = true;

JustCloseSpecificMagicNumber= 0; // if set JustCloseSpecificMagicNumber to 0, will close all MagicNumber orders; if just want to close specific MagicNumber orders, set JustCloseSpecificMagicNumber to you magic value ;

CloseAllSymbols = true; // if set CloseAllSymbols = true, it will close all symbols satisfying the settings, if set CloseAllSymbols = false, just close the symbol you are applying this EA to;

JustCloseOrdersWithinTheRange = false; //if set JustCloseOrdersWithinTheRange = true, just close orders whose open prices are within the range CloseRangeHigh to CloseRangeLow.



