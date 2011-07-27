Join our fan page
Close Orders - expert for MetaTrader 4
32457
-
Description:
This is a tool for you to automatically close all orders when you have dozens of pending orders and open orders.
For example, if now have 20 pending EUR/USD long and short orders, and have 20 open ones, and you now want to close them all, you should set as the following:
- CloseOpenLongOrders = true;
- CloseOpenShortOrders = true;
- ClosePendingLongOrders = true;
- ClosePendingShortOrders = true;
- JustCloseSpecificMagicNumber= 0; // if set JustCloseSpecificMagicNumber to 0, will close all MagicNumber orders; if just want to close specific MagicNumber orders, set JustCloseSpecificMagicNumber to you magic value ;
- CloseAllSymbols = true; // if set CloseAllSymbols = true, it will close all symbols satisfying the settings, if set CloseAllSymbols = false, just close the symbol you are applying this EA to;
- JustCloseOrdersWithinTheRange = false; //if set JustCloseOrdersWithinTheRange = true, just close orders whose open prices are within the range CloseRangeHigh to CloseRangeLow.
