Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
204060 Program AIGrid System - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 85068
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
Grid is a money maker in weak market, while a disaster in trending market. Maybe you can consider close all positions at some time, and run it totally again at another time, just like a fisher.
This is AIGrid System With Manual Control.
I wrote this EA at 2009, now I share it with you, glad to know more forex experts.
When executing, it's like this:
Typical Grid Graph, when close all positions at some time, if you do not close them, it may become disaster when the trend is coming, like a fisher meet a storm in the sea:
In Trending Market, you may use large grid size and make just long or just short:
V0.02 added Close All with Equity increase/decrease control function, default 10% disabled;
ECN Broker is already supported because all limit/stop orders;
4/5 digit Broker is auto supported, default Gridsize = 20, means 20 point @ 4 digit broker, 200 point @ 5 digit Broker;
EA based on the indicator Fibo-Average-2B.mq4Profits your EA(s) have made on your account
These indicators are made to show how much profit your EA have made in a certain period.
Simple chart to display the highest and lowest values for a data series over "n" bars period.Close Orders
This is a tool for you to automatically close all orders when you have dozens of pending orders and open orders.