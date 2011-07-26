Join our fan page
Highest - Lowest - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Description:
After a while, searching the MQL4 community looking for an explanation on how to calculate the highest and lowest values for a data series over "n" bars; I end up with this indicator that display exactly that.
There are various post explaining how to use iHighest and iLowest, i acknowledge all of them. This is just an application of it that suited my needs.
Feel free to use it and modify it.
