Indicators

Highest - Lowest - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Javier Alfonso Garcia Diaz
Views:
38069
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

After a while, searching the MQL4 community looking for an explanation on how to calculate the highest and lowest values for a data series over "n" bars; I end up with this indicator that display exactly that.

There are various post explaining how to use iHighest and iLowest, i acknowledge all of them. This is just an application of it that suited my needs.

Feel free to use it and modify it.

Image:




