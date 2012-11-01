Real Author:

PozitiF

The MultiLineMovingAverage indicator shows levels of six moving averages for different time frames in the active chart window.



The parameters of the moving averages are set for each period, and you can also enable/disable the display of moving averages for time frames that you need/do not need.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 03.06.2011.



Input parameters:

input string level_name= "MultiLineMovingAverage 1" ; input string level_comment= "MultiLineMovingAverage" ; input ENUM_TEXT_POSITION TxtPos=Right; input uint TextSize= 15 ; input color Up_levels_color=Lime; input color Fl_levels_color=Gray; input color Dn_levels_color=Red; input uint CandleCount= 10 ; input bool display_MA1= true ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe1= PERIOD_M5 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA1_SMethod= MODE_EMA ; input uint MA1_Length= 10 ; input uint MA1_Signal_Bar= 1 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice1= PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level1_style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_WIDTH level1_width=w_2; input bool display_MA2= true ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe2= PERIOD_M30 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA2_SMethod= MODE_EMA ; input uint MA2_Length= 10 ; input uint MA2_Signal_Bar= 1 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice2= PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level2_style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_WIDTH level2_width=w_2; input bool display_MA3= true ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe3= PERIOD_H2 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA3_SMethod= MODE_EMA ; input uint MA3_Length= 10 ; input uint MA3_Signal_Bar= 1 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice3= PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level3_style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_WIDTH level3_width=w_2; input bool display_MA4= true ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe4= PERIOD_H4 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA4_SMethod= MODE_EMA ; input uint MA4_Length= 10 ; input uint MA4_Signal_Bar= 1 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice4= PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level4_style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_WIDTH level4_width=w_2; input bool display_MA5= true ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe5= PERIOD_H12 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA5_SMethod= MODE_EMA ; input uint MA5_Length= 10 ; input uint MA5_Signal_Bar= 1 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice5= PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level5_style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_WIDTH level5_width=w_2; input bool display_MA6= true ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe6= PERIOD_D1 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA6_SMethod= MODE_EMA ; input uint MA6_Length= 10 ; input uint MA6_Signal_Bar= 1 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice6= PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level6_style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_WIDTH level6_width=w_2;

Fig.1 The MultiLineMovingAverage Indicator