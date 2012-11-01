CodeBaseSections
MultiLineMovingAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MultiLineMovingAverage indicator shows levels of six moving averages for different time frames in the active chart window.

The parameters of the moving averages are set for each period, and you can also enable/disable the display of moving averages for time frames that you need/do not need.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 03.06.2011.

Input parameters:

//+------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+
input string level_name="MultiLineMovingAverage 1"; // Actuation level name
input string level_comment="MultiLineMovingAverage";// Actuation level comment
input ENUM_TEXT_POSITION TxtPos=Right;              // Text position
input uint TextSize=15;                             // Text size
input color  Up_levels_color=Lime;                  // Up MA level color
input color  Fl_levels_color=Gray;                  // Flat MA level color
input color  Dn_levels_color=Red;                   // Down MA level color
input uint CandleCount=10;                          // Level length
//---
input bool display_MA1=true;                        // Show MA Level
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe1=PERIOD_M5;         // Timeframe of MA
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA1_SMethod=MODE_EMA;          // Smoothing MA method
input uint MA1_Length=10;                           // MA period
input uint MA1_Signal_Bar=1;                        // MA signal bar
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level1_style=STYLE_SOLID;     // Actuation level style
input ENUM_WIDTH level1_width=w_2;                  // Actuation level width
//---
input bool display_MA2=true;                        // Show MA Level
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe2=PERIOD_M30;        // Timeframe of MA
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA2_SMethod=MODE_EMA;          // Smoothing MA method
input uint MA2_Length=10;                           // MA period
input uint MA2_Signal_Bar=1;                        // MA signal bar
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice2=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level2_style=STYLE_SOLID;     // Actuation level style
input ENUM_WIDTH level2_width=w_2;                  // Actuation level width
//---
input bool display_MA3=true;                        // Show MA Level
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe3=PERIOD_H2;         // Timeframe of MA
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA3_SMethod=MODE_EMA;          // Smoothing MA method
input uint MA3_Length=10;                           // MA period
input uint MA3_Signal_Bar=1;                        // MA signal bar
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice3=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level3_style=STYLE_SOLID;     // Actuation level style
input ENUM_WIDTH level3_width=w_2;                  // Actuation level width
//---
input bool display_MA4=true;                        // Show MA Level
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe4=PERIOD_H4;         // Timeframe of MA
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA4_SMethod=MODE_EMA;          // Smoothing MA method
input uint MA4_Length=10;                           // MA period
input uint MA4_Signal_Bar=1;                        // MA signal bar  
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice4=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level4_style=STYLE_SOLID;     // Actuation level style
input ENUM_WIDTH level4_width=w_2;                  // Actuation level width
//---
input bool display_MA5=true;                        // Show MA Level
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe5=PERIOD_H12;        // Timeframe of MA
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA5_SMethod=MODE_EMA;          // Smoothing MA method
input uint MA5_Length=10;                           // MA period
input uint MA5_Signal_Bar=1;                        // MA signal bar
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice5=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level5_style=STYLE_SOLID;     // Actuation level style
input ENUM_WIDTH level5_width=w_2;                  // Actuation level width
//---
input bool display_MA6=true;                        // Show MA Level
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe6=PERIOD_D1;         // Timeframe of MA
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA6_SMethod=MODE_EMA;          // Smoothing MA method
input uint MA6_Length=10;                           // MA period
input uint MA6_Signal_Bar=1;                        // MA signal bar  
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice6=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level6_style=STYLE_SOLID;     // Actuation level style
input ENUM_WIDTH level6_width=w_2;                  // Actuation level width

Fig.1 The MultiLineMovingAverage Indicator

Fig.1 The MultiLineMovingAverage Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1037

