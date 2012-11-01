Join our fan page
ColorRVI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5233
-
The classic version of the RVI indicator (Relative Vigor Index) that can be arranged so that the time frame of the indicator is fixed at a value different from the chart time frame. The indicator is displayed as a cloud.
Fig.1 The ColorRVI_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1039
