Indicators

ColorRVI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5233
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
The classic version of the RVI indicator (Relative Vigor Index) that can be arranged so that the time frame of the indicator is fixed at a value different from the chart time frame. The indicator is displayed as a cloud.

Fig.1 The ColorRVI_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1039

