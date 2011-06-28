CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ZMFX Stolid 5a EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
27539
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

EA designed to trade by ZMFX trend indicator v2 and by oversold and overbought conditions according to RSI(11). Best to trade on M5 using default settings. More info at my blog.

Tester Control Tester Control

This is a control library for MT Tester.

Sicker_EA_DIGITS Sicker_EA_DIGITS

Sicker_EA_DIGITS - daytrading EA

MTF sar_rsi MTF sar_rsi

This EA capitalises on four timeframes SAR, RSI and BB to determine entry as well as time zone.

LiveAlligator LiveAlligator

Based on Alligator and MA indicators.