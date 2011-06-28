Watch how to download trading robots for free
ZMFX Stolid 5a EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Description:
EA designed to trade by ZMFX trend indicator v2 and by oversold and overbought conditions according to RSI(11). Best to trade on M5 using default settings. More info at my blog.
