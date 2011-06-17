CodeBaseSections
Symbol Watermark With Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ron
Views:
47282
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Watermark.mq4 (5.25 KB)
Description:

Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.

Instructions:

Choose the symbol you're interested in and display it in a chart window at the appropriate timeframe. Load the Watermark indicator and optionally choose font, size, colour, position etc.

Additionally you may choose to add some custom text of your own, eg. web link, email address etc. in a tag field.


