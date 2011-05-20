Watch how to download trading robots for free
GodBot - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 40839
GodBot is using Bollinger Bands together with DEMA, Moving Average and Candlesticks. It’s a modification of AM2’s EA. Best results on EURUSD timeframe M5. Settings are optimized for EURUSD M5, but if you get better results, please post your settings. Feel free to post settings for other currencies. Have Fun! --------------------- Update: GodBot V1.2.1 added (bugfix MAX_ORDERS ) ---- Tiny update: GodBot V1.2 added ---- Update: OrderLib.mq4 V0.93 added (STOPLOSS calculation based on LOT and RISK) -> Replace the old file in libraries and recompile OrderLib.mq4 before Godbot_v1.2.mq4 ----
