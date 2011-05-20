CodeBaseSections
Experts

GodBot - expert for MetaTrader 4

Erich Pribitzer
Published:
Updated:
Godbot_v1_2_1.mq4 (5.08 KB) view
godbot_v1_2_1.zip (46.49 KB)
OrderLib.mq4 (30.22 KB) view
GodBot is using Bollinger Bands together with DEMA, Moving Average and Candlesticks. It’s a modification of AM2’s EA. Best results on EURUSD timeframe M5. 
Settings are optimized for EURUSD M5, but if you get better results, please post your settings. Feel free to post settings for other currencies.

Update: GodBot V1.2.1 added (bugfix MAX_ORDERS )
Tiny update: GodBot V1.2 added
Update: OrderLib.mq4 V0.93 added (STOPLOSS calculation based on LOT and RISK) -> Replace the old file in libraries and recompile OrderLib.mq4 before Godbot_v1.2.mq4
