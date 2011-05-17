Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
3-Candle Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 42020
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
I am not aware of other similar type of chart. However, please let me know if I am infringing on someone else work.
I wanted to find out if there was useful information to be displayed from the London open to the New York Close.
It is made of 3 candles per trading day:
- London Open to New York Open
- New York Open to London Close (Power hours)
- London Close to New York Close
I also added a "funny" number to offset the chart itself. See below. Any suggestions welcome.
Recommendations:
- Works only on 1 hour timeframe
- Timeoffset variable is the offset (in hours) between GMT and your MT4 Broker's time
- SBnumber variable is a funny number used to offset the whole group of candlesticks. It gives sometime surprising results.
- Displays better on a line chart
LineOrder gives you the ability to place an order by using the horizontal line object from the toolbar menu. You can also control stop loss and take profit buy moving its horizontal lines.MTF MACD scalper
This is a Multi time frame indicator based on the MACD. I was attempting to see if I could get a good entry on the M5 chart, and make the MACD values of the H1,H4,D align with the M5.
GodBot EA is using Bollinger Bands together with DEMA, Moving Average and Candlesticks. (EURUSD M5)Source Code Version #3
Help me making this better.