Indicators

JJN-Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
Views:
86519
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
JJN-Fibo.mq4 (8.47 KB) view
Intra-[Month,Week,Day,H4,H1 ...] Fibonacci. (Maybe) one of the most useful Fibonacci tool. 

 

For example:

Intraweek (BasisTF=10080) Fibonacci on H1 chart with ProcessedUnits=1:

 

 

Intraweek (BasisTF=10080) Fibonacci on H1 chart with ProcessedUnits=2: 

 


 

 

