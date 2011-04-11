Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JJN-ActiveHours - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20970
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - v1.5
ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - v1.5X trail 2
Alerts you whenever there is a moving average cross
JJN-Autopitchforx
Automatic Andrews, Schiff or modified Schiff pitchforks.JJN-Fibo
Intra-[Month,Week,Day,H4,H1 ...] Fibonacci. (Maybe) the most useful Fibonacci tool.