CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JJN-Autopitchforx - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
Views:
55426
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Automatic Andrews, Schiff or modified Schiff pitchforks.

IMHO: modified Schiff is the best. 

 

 

JJN-ActiveHours JJN-ActiveHours

Simply displays active hours (definied by the user).

ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - v1.5 ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - v1.5

ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - v1.5

JJN-Fibo JJN-Fibo

Intra-[Month,Week,Day,H4,H1 ...] Fibonacci. (Maybe) the most useful Fibonacci tool.

JJN-Promise JJN-Promise

Indicator that shows trend and divergencies.