CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Accelerated MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

zzuegg
Views:
18960
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


I like MA's and i like the CCI indicator even more, I take momentum trades on divergences on the cci a lot. This indicator helps me to spot these divergenses.

General Idea: If the price runs away from the accelerated MA it is safe to take a momentum trade.

General Idea N2: If the ma follows the price we have a ranging period. So use ranging strategies or don't trade.

Donations can be made here: PAYPAL

All of our other products as well as a coding service can be found here: Forex Coding Service



Spread Data Logger Spread Data Logger

Collect and analyze real-time spread data.

Mirror in the Bands Mirror in the Bands

Mirror indicator in the chart. Entry Buy when Red line above Blue line dan Entry Sell when Red line below Blue line. For the Exit try to combine my mirror others indicator.

pSAR bug 5 pSAR bug 5

Opens and closes orders using parabolic SAR signals

Doda-Bollinger Bands Doda-Bollinger Bands

Modified version of famous Bollinger Bands.