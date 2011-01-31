Join our fan page
Accelerated MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published:
- Updated:
I like MA's and i like the CCI indicator even more, I take momentum trades on divergences on the cci a lot. This indicator helps me to spot these divergenses.
General Idea: If the price runs away from the accelerated MA it is safe to take a momentum trade.
General Idea N2: If the ma follows the price we have a ranging period. So use ranging strategies or don't trade.
