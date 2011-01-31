Join our fan page
pSAR bug 5 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22245
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
An expert advisor designed to open and close respective orders at the first parabolic SAR signal. Its performance depends on the custom parameters of stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, lot size for opening trades and more. Note: You need to change the SAR indicator "Step" and "maximum" value/s to that of the EA in order to match the EA operation with that of the SAR indicator. But this is just for visual purposes as the EA does'nt need the indicator in order to work. e.g. if you are using the default step setting for the EA (0.001) you might get a false impression that the EA didnt open an order when the SAR indicator with its default step setting (0.02) showed a signal but in reality the virtual SAR with a step setting of 0.001 had'nt yet shown a signal. If no order was opened and the journal displayed an error as to why, thats when action needs to be taken. Always check this page for updates thank you !!!. Ive also included a full documentation for pSAR bug 5 available here
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2010.01.04 02:30 - 2010.06.20 23:30 (2010.01.01 - 2010.06.21)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopLoss=90; TakeProfit=20; Lots=10; Slippage=5; Caution="Advanced settings follow. Dont change if you dont know what you are doing."; Step=0.001; Maximum=0.2; StopMult=true;
|Bars in test
|5906
|Ticks modelled
|13972529
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|7997
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|106621.64
|Gross profit
|147443.80
|Gross loss
|-40822.15
|Profit factor
|3.61
|Expected payoff
|1545.24
|Absolute drawdown
|1316.32
|Maximal drawdown
|18684.41 (32.35%)
|Relative drawdown
|48.61% (11109.22)
|Total trades
|69
|Short positions (won %)
|35 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|34 (88.24%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|65 (94.20%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (5.80%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2343.41
|loss trade
|-10212.07
|Average
|profit trade
|2268.37
|loss trade
|-10205.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|24 (54387.37)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-10212.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|54387.37 (24)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-10212.07 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|13
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2010.01.04 10:47
|buy
|1
|10.00
|133.549
|132.649
|133.749
|2
|2010.01.04 13:17
|t/p
|1
|10.00
|133.749
|132.649
|133.749
|2269.50
|12269.50
|3
|2010.01.05 05:37
|sell
|2
|10.00
|132.634
|133.534
|132.434
|4
|2010.01.05 05:47
|t/p
|2
|10.00
|132.434
|133.534
|132.434
|2268.73
|14538.23
|5
|2010.01.05 05:47
|sell
|3
|10.00
|132.394
|133.294
|132.194
|6
|2010.01.05 06:05
|t/p
|3
|10.00
|132.194
|133.294
|132.194
|2268.73
|16806.96
|7
|2010.01.06 16:12
|buy
|4
|10.00
|133.103
|132.203
|133.303
|8
|2010.01.06 16:47
|t/p
|4
|10.00
|133.303
|132.203
|133.303
|2269.51
|19076.47
|9
|2010.01.12 02:17
|sell
|5
|10.00
|133.221
|134.121
|133.021
|10
|2010.01.12 03:05
|t/p
|5
|10.00
|133.021
|134.121
|133.021
|2268.73
|21345.20
|11
|2010.01.13 14:00
|buy
|6
|10.00
|133.069
|132.169
|133.269
|12
|2010.01.14 03:47
|t/p
|6
|10.00
|133.269
|132.169
|133.269
|2343.41
|23688.61
|13
|2010.01.14 16:36
|sell
|7
|10.00
|131.956
|132.856
|131.756
|14
|2010.01.14 17:17
|t/p
|7
|10.00
|131.756
|132.856
|131.756
|2268.73
|25957.34
|15
|2010.01.21 02:18
|buy
|8
|10.00
|129.084
|128.184
|129.284
|16
|2010.01.21 08:05
|t/p
|8
|10.00
|129.284
|128.184
|129.284
|2269.50
|28226.84
|17
|2010.01.21 16:17
|sell
|9
|10.00
|128.468
|129.368
|128.268
|18
|2010.01.21 16:42
|t/p
|9
|10.00
|128.268
|129.368
|128.268
|2268.73
|30495.57
|19
|2010.01.26 01:17
|buy
|10
|10.00
|128.114
|127.214
|128.314
|20
|2010.01.26 02:17
|t/p
|10
|10.00
|128.314
|127.214
|128.314
|2269.50
|32765.07
|21
|2010.01.26 06:07
|sell
|11
|10.00
|126.590
|127.490
|126.390
|22
|2010.01.26 06:17
|t/p
|11
|10.00
|126.390
|127.490
|126.390
|2268.73
|35033.80
|23
|2010.01.26 06:17
|sell
|12
|10.00
|126.350
|127.250
|126.150
|24
|2010.01.26 07:37
|t/p
|12
|10.00
|126.150
|127.250
|126.150
|2268.73
|37302.53
|25
|2010.01.28 08:12
|buy
|13
|10.00
|126.687
|125.787
|126.887
|26
|2010.01.28 08:42
|t/p
|13
|10.00
|126.887
|125.787
|126.887
|2269.50
|39572.03
|27
|2010.01.28 17:17
|sell
|14
|10.00
|125.310
|126.210
|125.110
|28
|2010.01.29 01:17
|t/p
|14
|10.00
|125.110
|126.210
|125.110
|2230.02
|41802.04
|29
|2010.02.01 16:12
|buy
|15
|10.00
|126.253
|125.353
|126.453
|30
|2010.02.01 16:17
|t/p
|15
|10.00
|126.453
|125.353
|126.453
|2269.50
|44071.54
|31
|2010.02.01 16:17
|buy
|16
|10.00
|126.493
|125.593
|126.693
|32
|2010.02.03 11:17
|t/p
|16
|10.00
|126.693
|125.593
|126.693
|2318.80
|46390.34
|33
|2010.02.04 09:42
|sell
|17
|10.00
|125.792
|126.692
|125.592
|34
|2010.02.04 10:23
|t/p
|17
|10.00
|125.592
|126.692
|125.592
|2268.73
|48659.07
|35
|2010.02.09 03:07
|buy
|18
|10.00
|122.227
|121.327
|122.427
|36
|2010.02.09 06:07
|t/p
|18
|10.00
|122.427
|121.327
|122.427
|2269.50
|50928.57
|37
|2010.02.11 12:12
|sell
|19
|10.00
|123.184
|124.084
|122.984
|38
|2010.02.11 13:17
|t/p
|19
|10.00
|122.984
|124.084
|122.984
|2268.73
|53197.30
|39
|2010.02.15 23:48
|buy
|20
|10.00
|122.524
|121.624
|122.724
|40
|2010.02.16 05:47
|t/p
|20
|10.00
|122.724
|121.624
|122.724
|2294.15
|55491.45
|41
|2010.02.18 01:47
|sell
|21
|10.00
|123.627
|124.527
|123.427
|42
|2010.02.18 03:00
|t/p
|21
|10.00
|123.427
|124.527
|123.427
|2268.71
|57760.16
|43
|2010.02.18 20:47
|buy
|22
|10.00
|124.480
|123.580
|124.680
|44
|2010.02.19 01:17
|s/l
|22
|10.00
|123.580
|123.580
|124.680
|-10188.01
|47572.14
|45
|2010.02.23 03:00
|sell
|23
|10.00
|123.819
|124.719
|123.619
|46
|2010.02.23 12:17
|t/p
|23
|10.00
|123.619
|124.719
|123.619
|2268.73
|49840.87
|47
|2010.02.26 01:02
|buy
|24
|10.00
|120.913
|120.013
|121.113
|48
|2010.02.26 01:12
|t/p
|24
|10.00
|121.113
|120.013
|121.113
|2269.53
|52110.40
|49
|2010.02.26 01:12
|buy
|25
|10.00
|121.153
|120.253
|121.353
|50
|2010.02.26 03:17
|t/p
|25
|10.00
|121.353
|120.253
|121.353
|2269.53
|54379.93
|51
|2010.03.01 14:00
|sell
|26
|10.00
|120.485
|121.385
|120.285
|52
|2010.03.01 16:17
|t/p
|26
|10.00
|120.285
|121.385
|120.285
|2268.75
|56648.68
|53
|2010.03.03 07:05
|buy
|27
|10.00
|121.257
|120.357
|121.457
|54
|2010.03.03 17:12
|t/p
|27
|10.00
|121.457
|120.357
|121.457
|2269.50
|58918.18
|55
|2010.03.09 02:00
|sell
|28
|10.00
|122.709
|123.609
|122.509
|56
|2010.03.09 03:37
|t/p
|28
|10.00
|122.509
|123.609
|122.509
|2268.62
|61186.80
|57
|2010.03.10 10:12
|buy
|29
|10.00
|122.672
|121.772
|122.872
|58
|2010.03.10 11:47
|t/p
|29
|10.00
|122.872
|121.772
|122.872
|2269.34
|63456.14
|59
|2010.03.15 10:17
|sell
|30
|10.00
|124.368
|125.268
|124.168
|60
|2010.03.15 15:17
|t/p
|30
|10.00
|124.168
|125.268
|124.168
|2268.60
|65724.74
|61
|2010.03.16 15:47
|buy
|31
|10.00
|124.528
|123.628
|124.728
|62
|2010.03.17 06:07
|t/p
|31
|10.00
|124.728
|123.628
|124.728
|2294.01
|68018.75
|63
|2010.03.18 02:17
|sell
|32
|10.00
|123.716
|124.616
|123.516
|64
|2010.03.18 06:12
|t/p
|32
|10.00
|123.516
|124.616
|123.516
|2268.60
|70287.35
|65
|2010.03.23 00:09
|buy
|33
|10.00
|122.336
|121.436
|122.536
|66
|2010.03.23 00:47
|t/p
|33
|10.00
|122.536
|121.436
|122.536
|2269.37
|72556.72
|67
|2010.03.30 02:11
|sell
|34
|10.00
|124.417
|125.317
|124.217
|68
|2010.03.30 02:53
|t/p
|34
|10.00
|124.217
|125.317
|124.217
|2268.60
|74825.32
|69
|2010.03.30 08:18
|buy
|35
|10.00
|125.087
|124.187
|125.287
|70
|2010.03.30 08:36
|t/p
|35
|10.00
|125.287
|124.187
|125.287
|2269.37
|77094.69
|71
|2010.04.05 07:38
|sell
|36
|10.00
|127.324
|128.224
|127.124
|72
|2010.04.05 17:06
|t/p
|36
|10.00
|127.124
|128.224
|127.124
|2268.58
|79363.27
|73
|2010.04.08 15:36
|buy
|37
|10.00
|124.429
|123.529
|124.629
|74
|2010.04.08 18:36
|t/p
|37
|10.00
|124.629
|123.529
|124.629
|2269.20
|81632.47
|75
|2010.04.13 01:03
|sell
|38
|10.00
|126.533
|127.433
|126.333
|76
|2010.04.13 01:08
|t/p
|38
|10.00
|126.333
|127.433
|126.333
|2268.45
|83900.92
|77
|2010.04.13 01:08
|sell
|39
|10.00
|126.293
|127.193
|126.093
|78
|2010.04.13 02:06
|t/p
|39
|10.00
|126.093
|127.193
|126.093
|2268.44
|86169.36
|79
|2010.04.14 01:38
|buy
|40
|10.00
|127.262
|126.362
|127.462
|80
|2010.04.14 07:06
|t/p
|40
|10.00
|127.462
|126.362
|127.462
|2269.22
|88438.58
|81
|2010.04.15 09:53
|sell
|41
|10.00
|126.165
|127.065
|125.965
|82
|2010.04.15 10:08
|t/p
|41
|10.00
|125.965
|127.065
|125.965
|2268.48
|90707.06
|83
|2010.04.19 22:39
|buy
|42
|10.00
|124.836
|123.936
|125.036
|84
|2010.04.20 02:06
|t/p
|42
|10.00
|125.036
|123.936
|125.036
|2293.84
|93000.89
|85
|2010.04.21 12:36
|sell
|43
|10.00
|124.411
|125.311
|124.211
|86
|2010.04.22 02:21
|t/p
|43
|10.00
|124.211
|125.311
|124.211
|2152.38
|95153.27
|87
|2010.04.23 12:36
|buy
|44
|10.00
|124.753
|123.853
|124.953
|88
|2010.04.23 13:03
|t/p
|44
|10.00
|124.953
|123.853
|124.953
|2269.30
|97422.57
|89
|2010.04.27 10:36
|sell
|45
|10.00
|124.973
|125.873
|124.773
|90
|2010.04.27 10:53
|t/p
|45
|10.00
|124.773
|125.873
|124.773
|2268.47
|99691.04
|91
|2010.04.27 10:53
|sell
|46
|10.00
|124.733
|125.633
|124.533
|92
|2010.04.27 13:38
|t/p
|46
|10.00
|124.533
|125.633
|124.533
|2268.47
|101959.51
|93
|2010.04.28 13:53
|buy
|47
|10.00
|124.905
|124.005
|125.105
|94
|2010.04.28 14:51
|s/l
|47
|10.00
|124.005
|124.005
|125.105
|-10211.73
|91747.78
|95
|2010.05.04 09:23
|sell
|48
|10.00
|124.559
|125.459
|124.359
|96
|2010.05.04 09:42
|t/p
|48
|10.00
|124.359
|125.459
|124.359
|2268.50
|94016.28
|97
|2010.05.07 02:32
|buy
|49
|10.00
|116.309
|115.409
|116.509
|98
|2010.05.07 03:17
|t/p
|49
|10.00
|116.509
|115.409
|116.509
|2269.28
|96285.56
|99
|2010.05.11 01:10
|sell
|50
|10.00
|118.292
|119.192
|118.092
|100
|2010.05.11 04:07
|t/p
|50
|10.00
|118.092
|119.192
|118.092
|2268.50
|98554.06
|101
|2010.05.17 11:27
|buy
|51
|10.00
|114.224
|113.324
|114.424
|102
|2010.05.17 11:47
|t/p
|51
|10.00
|114.424
|113.324
|114.424
|2269.35
|100823.41
|103
|2010.05.18 17:42
|sell
|52
|10.00
|113.228
|114.128
|113.028
|104
|2010.05.18 18:00
|t/p
|52
|10.00
|113.028
|114.128
|113.028
|2268.57
|103091.98
|105
|2010.05.19 20:40
|buy
|53
|10.00
|113.810
|112.910
|114.010
|106
|2010.05.19 21:36
|t/p
|53
|10.00
|114.010
|112.910
|114.010
|2269.35
|105361.33
|107
|2010.05.20 13:42
|sell
|54
|10.00
|111.153
|112.053
|110.953
|108
|2010.05.20 14:10
|t/p
|54
|10.00
|110.953
|112.053
|110.953
|2268.58
|107629.91
|109
|2010.05.21 04:07
|buy
|55
|10.00
|113.896
|112.996
|114.096
|110
|2010.05.21 04:17
|t/p
|55
|10.00
|114.096
|112.996
|114.096
|2269.35
|109899.26
|111
|2010.05.21 04:17
|buy
|56
|10.00
|114.136
|113.236
|114.336
|112
|2010.05.21 04:22
|t/p
|56
|10.00
|114.336
|113.236
|114.336
|2269.35
|112168.61
|113
|2010.05.21 04:22
|buy
|57
|10.00
|114.376
|113.476
|114.576
|114
|2010.05.21 05:03
|s/l
|57
|10.00
|113.476
|113.476
|114.576
|-10212.07
|101956.54
|115
|2010.05.25 06:15
|sell
|58
|10.00
|109.981
|110.881
|109.781
|116
|2010.05.25 07:37
|t/p
|58
|10.00
|109.781
|110.881
|109.781
|2268.50
|104225.04
|117
|2010.05.27 14:32
|buy
|59
|10.00
|111.484
|110.584
|111.684
|118
|2010.05.27 15:02
|t/p
|59
|10.00
|111.684
|110.584
|111.684
|2269.25
|106494.29
|119
|2010.05.31 14:57
|sell
|60
|10.00
|111.643
|112.543
|111.443
|120
|2010.06.01 00:52
|t/p
|60
|10.00
|111.443
|112.543
|111.443
|2229.66
|108723.95
|121
|2010.06.02 09:40
|buy
|61
|10.00
|112.424
|111.524
|112.624
|122
|2010.06.02 09:47
|t/p
|61
|10.00
|112.624
|111.524
|112.624
|2268.96
|110992.91
|123
|2010.06.02 09:47
|buy
|62
|10.00
|112.664
|111.764
|112.864
|124
|2010.06.02 12:42
|s/l
|62
|10.00
|111.764
|111.764
|112.864
|-10210.34
|100782.57
|125
|2010.06.04 11:02
|sell
|63
|10.00
|112.453
|113.353
|112.253
|126
|2010.06.04 11:02
|t/p
|63
|10.00
|112.253
|113.353
|112.253
|2268.04
|103050.61
|127
|2010.06.04 11:02
|sell
|64
|10.00
|112.212
|113.112
|112.012
|128
|2010.06.04 11:07
|t/p
|64
|10.00
|112.012
|113.112
|112.012
|2268.03
|105318.64
|129
|2010.06.04 11:07
|sell
|65
|10.00
|111.972
|112.872
|111.772
|130
|2010.06.04 11:12
|t/p
|65
|10.00
|111.772
|112.872
|111.772
|2268.04
|107586.68
|131
|2010.06.04 11:12
|sell
|66
|10.00
|111.731
|112.631
|111.531
|132
|2010.06.04 11:42
|t/p
|66
|10.00
|111.531
|112.631
|111.531
|2268.03
|109854.71
|133
|2010.06.09 06:32
|buy
|67
|10.00
|109.465
|108.565
|109.665
|134
|2010.06.09 11:40
|t/p
|67
|10.00
|109.665
|108.565
|109.665
|2268.81
|112123.52
|135
|2010.06.14 19:43
|sell
|68
|10.00
|111.781
|112.681
|111.581
|136
|2010.06.15 06:04
|t/p
|68
|10.00
|111.581
|112.681
|111.581
|2229.32
|114352.83
|137
|2010.06.15 16:02
|buy
|69
|10.00
|112.615
|111.715
|112.815
|138
|2010.06.15 17:15
|t/p
|69
|10.00
|112.815
|111.715
|112.815
|2268.81
|116621.64
