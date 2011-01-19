CodeBaseSections
Scalp_RSI - expert for MetaTrader 4

Description:

The EA is based on the RSI-indicator, tested under Tadawul FX (4 points) and optimized for EURUSD M1!!!

TP: 20, SL: 80 => an accuracy of >80% is needed

For the period July 2010 until now:

212 trades, 189 profitable => accuracy: 89.15%

probability for H0-hypothesis, that the EA is not profitable: p<0.0001 (see here http://www.stat.tamu.edu/~west/applets/binomialdemo.html)

(but does anybody know whether normal distribution for trade-accuracy can be assumed?)


Recommendations:

  • EURUSD, M1
  • only for Buy-orders I could find convincing parameters (in terms of profitability and reliability)
  • recommendations and comments are very much appreciated
SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periode1 Minute (M1) 2010.07.22 13:40 - 2011.01.14 20:31
ModellJedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
Parameterbuy_bewegung=18; buy_period=2; buy_breakdown=2; buy_RSIv=30; sell_bewegung=8; sell_period=3; sell_breakdown=4; sell_RSIv=85; buy_StopLoss=80; buy_TakeProfit=20; sell_StopLoss=40; sell_TakeProfit=39; buy_MA=14; sell_MA=14; enable_buy=true; enable_sell=false; Trade_________________=true; Lots=0.05; Slipage=20; breakEven=15; TrailingStopLoss=false; MinMoney=20; Magic=102;
Balken im Test173050Ticks modelliert2387128Modellierungsqualität24.99%
Fehler in Charts-Anpassung0
Ursprüngliche Einlage10000.00
Gesamt netto Profit726.47Brutto Profit1419.73Brutto Loss-693.26
Profit Faktor2.05Erwartetes Ergebnis3.43
Drawdown absolut100.43Maximaler Drawdown181.74 (1.80%)Relative Drawdown1.80% (181.74)
Trades gesamt212Short Positionen (gewonnen %)0 (0.00%)Long Positionen (gewonnen %)212 (89.15%)
Profit Trades (% gesamt)189 (89.15%)Loss Trades (% gesamtl)23 (10.85%)
GrössterProfit Trade7.91Loss Trade-31.61
DurchschnittProfit Trade7.51Loss Trade-30.14
Maximumaufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)26 (188.62)Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)4 (-122.20)
MaximalAufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)188.62 (26)Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)-122.20 (4)
Durchschnittaufeinanderfolgende Gewinne12aufeinanderfolgende Verluste2
