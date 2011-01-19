Description:

The EA is based on the RSI-indicator, tested under Tadawul FX (4 points) and optimized for EURUSD M1!!!

TP: 20, SL: 80 => an accuracy of >80% is needed

For the period July 2010 until now:

212 trades, 189 profitable => accuracy: 89.15%

probability for H0-hypothesis, that the EA is not profitable: p<0.0001 (see here http://www.stat.tamu.edu/~west/applets/binomialdemo.html)

(but does anybody know whether normal distribution for trade-accuracy can be assumed?)





Recommendations:

EURUSD, M1

only for Buy-orders I could find convincing parameters (in terms of profitability and reliability)

recommendations and comments are very much appreciated