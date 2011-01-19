Join our fan page
Description:
The EA is based on the RSI-indicator, tested under Tadawul FX (4 points) and optimized for EURUSD M1!!!
TP: 20, SL: 80 => an accuracy of >80% is needed
For the period July 2010 until now:
212 trades, 189 profitable => accuracy: 89.15%
probability for H0-hypothesis, that the EA is not profitable: p<0.0001 (see here http://www.stat.tamu.edu/~west/applets/binomialdemo.html)
(but does anybody know whether normal distribution for trade-accuracy can be assumed?)
Recommendations:
- EURUSD, M1
- only for Buy-orders I could find convincing parameters (in terms of profitability and reliability)
- recommendations and comments are very much appreciated
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|1 Minute (M1) 2010.07.22 13:40 - 2011.01.14 20:31
|Modell
|Jedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
|Parameter
|buy_bewegung=18; buy_period=2; buy_breakdown=2; buy_RSIv=30; sell_bewegung=8; sell_period=3; sell_breakdown=4; sell_RSIv=85; buy_StopLoss=80; buy_TakeProfit=20; sell_StopLoss=40; sell_TakeProfit=39; buy_MA=14; sell_MA=14; enable_buy=true; enable_sell=false; Trade_________________=true; Lots=0.05; Slipage=20; breakEven=15; TrailingStopLoss=false; MinMoney=20; Magic=102;
|Balken im Test
|173050
|Ticks modelliert
|2387128
|Modellierungsqualität
|24.99%
|Fehler in Charts-Anpassung
|0
|Ursprüngliche Einlage
|10000.00
|Gesamt netto Profit
|726.47
|Brutto Profit
|1419.73
|Brutto Loss
|-693.26
|Profit Faktor
|2.05
|Erwartetes Ergebnis
|3.43
|Drawdown absolut
|100.43
|Maximaler Drawdown
|181.74 (1.80%)
|Relative Drawdown
|1.80% (181.74)
|Trades gesamt
|212
|Short Positionen (gewonnen %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positionen (gewonnen %)
|212 (89.15%)
|Profit Trades (% gesamt)
|189 (89.15%)
|Loss Trades (% gesamtl)
|23 (10.85%)
|Grösster
|Profit Trade
|7.91
|Loss Trade
|-31.61
|Durchschnitt
|Profit Trade
|7.51
|Loss Trade
|-30.14
|Maximum
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)
|26 (188.62)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)
|4 (-122.20)
|Maximal
|Aufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)
|188.62 (26)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)
|-122.20 (4)
|Durchschnitt
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne
|12
|aufeinanderfolgende Verluste
|2
