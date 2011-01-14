Join our fan page
CustomTimeframe Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 21967
I saw lately a few trading system which require for example a 5 sec. This Indicator let you choose any time (in seconds) and generates candlesticks. Of course not real candlesticks are generated but i used histograms. actually they lookalike.
Unfortunately this works only in forward mode.
I recommand to make the main chart invisible, as shown on the screenshot.
Happy Trading
This screenshot shows a 5sec chart
