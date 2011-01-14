CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CustomTimeframe Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4

zzuegg
Views:
21967
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
I saw lately a few trading system which require for example a 5 sec. This Indicator let you choose any time (in seconds) and generates candlesticks. Of course not real candlesticks are generated but i used histograms. actually they lookalike.

Unfortunately this works only in forward mode.

I recommand to make the main chart invisible, as shown on the screenshot.

Happy Trading

This screenshot shows a 5sec chart

