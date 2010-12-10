Watch how to download trading robots for free
Description:
AggM is a composite trend and mean-reversion indicator.
The calculation:
rank_long = PercentRank(10 period HLC, Close)
rank_short = 1 - PercentRank(200 period HLC, Close)
value = (rank_long + rank_short) / 2
AggM = (value[1] * 0.4)+(value[0] * 0.6)
Strategy:
Long above 0.7, Short below 0.2
