Indicators

AggM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Walter
Views:
24961
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Updated:
AggM.mq4 (3.13 KB) view
Description:

AggM is a composite trend and mean-reversion indicator.

The calculation:

rank_long = PercentRank(10 period HLC, Close)
rank_short = 1 - PercentRank(200 period HLC, Close)
value = (rank_long + rank_short) / 2
AggM = (value[1] * 0.4)+(value[0] * 0.6)

Strategy:

Long above 0.7, Short below 0.2


