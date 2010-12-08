CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

double lot Sea Dragon - expert for MetaTrader 4

keyila
Views:
22366
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Auto news trader Auto news trader

Trades news events.

JJN-InfoBar JJN-InfoBar

Indicator of some basic information.

AggM AggM

AggM is a composite trend and mean-reversion indicator.

Donchian Channel with Fibbed Levels and Alerts Donchian Channel with Fibbed Levels and Alerts

A support and resistance indicator to assist in setting stop losses and take profits with any strategy.