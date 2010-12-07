CodeBaseSections
Indicators

JJN-InfoBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
Views:
28044
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
JJN-Infobar.mq4 (12.52 KB) view
Description:

Indicator of some basic information:

Multi-timeframe trend (based on ADX and PSAR)

RSI, STOCHASTIC (and its trend)

MACD trend

Spread

Remaining bar-time

BIG PRICE (selectable 4 or 5 digits displaying, up-down color changing).

You can adjust the settings.

