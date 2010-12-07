Watch how to download trading robots for free
JJN-InfoBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Description:
Indicator of some basic information:
Multi-timeframe trend (based on ADX and PSAR)
RSI, STOCHASTIC (and its trend)
MACD trend
Spread
Remaining bar-time
BIG PRICE (selectable 4 or 5 digits displaying, up-down color changing).
You can adjust the settings.
