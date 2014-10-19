Generalized Forex Forecast for 20-24 October 2014

Colleagues, in order to facilitate your hard work in the field of forex, I bring to your attention a summary table in which I collected the opinions of 35 analysts and leading world banks and broker firms, as well as forecasts made based on the most different methods of technical analysis (27 indicators and special programs).

As for the forecast for last week, it, overall, came true for three pairs out of the four:

- the GBP/USD pair experienced the predicted drop to 1.5870 and also the predicted reversal that returned it to the market risk level,

- for the USD/JPY pair experts predicted a sideways trend which happened, although with quite high volatility,

- the USD/CHF also experienced the predicted drop and reversal,

- yet for the EUR/USD pair the majority of "votes" predicted a steady drop and only one system of graphical forecasting showed a growth towards 1.2830. It is this exact scenario that was realised with an accuracy of almost 100%.

Roman Butko, NordFX

