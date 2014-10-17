Moody's cuts Russia's sovereign rating by one notch to Baa2

SAN FRANCISCO (MarketWatch) -- Moody's Investors Service on Friday lowered Russia's sovereign rating by one notch to Baa2 and maintained a negative outlook. "The first driver for the downgrade of the Russian government's debt ratings to Baa2 relates to the longer term damage the already weak Russian economy is likely to incur as a result of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and, relatedly, the additional sanctions imposed against Russia," said the rating agency in a statement. It also cited the deterioration in Russia's foreign-exchange position due to capital flight and low oil prices.