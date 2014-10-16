Greek bond yields cross 8% threshold
Market News

Greek bond yields cross 8% threshold

16 October 2014, 12:52
Ronnie Mansolillo
Ronnie Mansolillo
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Greek government bond yields spiked beyond 8 percent on Thursday morning, in a sign of growing concern about the country's economic stability given the possibility of snap elections and plans to exit its bailout early.

The 10-year note was yielding 8.86 at 11.00 a.m. BST, well beyond the 7 percent-threshold which many analysts believe is unsustainable. It is the first time yields have passed this point since January.

The volatility comes amid growing concerns about Athens' plans to exit its bailout ahead of schedule. On Saturday, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras won a confidence vote in parliament, forcing lawmakers to back his plans to exit its international aid program early.

Samaras' government has also been plagued by the prospect of snap elections early next year if the prime minister fails to gain the support of opposition lawmakers for his candidate for president. A promise to exit the painful program early was key in securing that backing.

The concerns have led to a turbulent few days for Greek markets, with the Athens' benchmark index tanking up to 9 percent on Wednesday. On Thursday, the ASE was trading 1.2 percent lower.

http://www.cnbc.com/id/102092857?trknav=homestack:topnews:2