10 largest energy firm bankruptcies

Date of Bankruptcy: March 20, 2013

Debts: $1.6 billion

The Chinese solar panel manufacturer, one of the world's biggest, was forced into bankruptcy court after the company missed a $541 million payment to bondholders.



9. OGX

Date of Bankruptcy: Oct. 30, 2013

Debts: $5.1 billion

Darling of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA filed for bankruptcy protection after failing to reach an agreement with creditors to negotiate part of its $5.1 billion debt.

8. James River Coal

Date of Bankruptcy: April 8, 2014

Assets: $1 billion

Another victim of the U.S. coal downturn, James River Coal declared itself bankrupt in April, 2014, having emerged from a previous bankruptcy in 2004.



7. Patriot Coal

Date of Bankruptcy: July 9, 2012

Assets: $3.6 billion

Patriot Coal lost money every year since 2010, and in 2012 recorded a loss of $198.5 million.



6. ATP Oil & Gas

Date of Bankruptcy: April 17, 2012

Assets: $3.6 billion

A 2010 moratorium on deepwater operations in the Gulf of Mexico meant ATP was not able to complete wells on its Titan production platform. Forced to spin off Titan and borrow $350 million, ATP spiralled downward, crushed by $2.7 billion in debt obligations.

5. Calpine Corporation

Date of Bankruptcy: December 20, 2005

Assets: $26.6 billions

Soaring fuel costs led the company to incur more than $22.5 billion in debt. The subsequent bankruptcy filing followed the ouster of top executives after they lost a fight with bondholders to use proceeds from asset sales to buy fuel.

4. Texaco

Date of Bankruptcy: April 12, 1987

Assets: $34.9 billion

Texaco started out in 1901 as the Texas Fuel Company and was independent for 100 years before merging with Chevron in 2001. However, in the 1980s, Texaco became embroiled in a legal battle with Pennzoil, and ended up owing the company $10.5 billion.

3. Pacific Gas & Electric Company

Date of Bankruptcy: Bankrupt April 6, 2001

Assets: $36.1 billion

California's largest publicly-owned utility went bust after deregulation led the company to incur billions in debt.



2. Energy Future Holdings

Date of Bankruptcy: April 29, 2014

Assets: $36.4 billion

Energy Future Holdings became the largest power producer in Texas in 2007 after a $45 billion buyout of TXU Corp. But the company struggled under the weight of $40 billion in debt after revenues plunged due to lower prices for natural gas and electricity.



1. Enron

Date of Bankruptcy: December 2, 2001

Assets: $65.5 billion

In one year, Enron's stock price plummeted from more than $90 to less than $1, resulting in $11 billion in shareholder losses.