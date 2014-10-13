How Apple prompted this country's downgrade

Finland's prime minister suggested on Monday that Apple
could be to blame for the demise of its two biggest industries, which
in turn led to an economic downturn and a ratings downgrade for the
Nordic country.
"We have two champions which went down,"
Alexander Stubb told CNBC Monday. As well as the technology firm Nokia,
he explained that the paper industry in Finland had fallen on hard
times.
Finland is a key production site for Europe's biggest paper producers, UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso. The sector is also crucial for the country's economy.
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"A little bit paradoxically I guess one could say that the iPhone killed Nokia and the iPad killed the Finnish paper industry, but we'll make a comeback."
U.S. technology giant Microsoft completed
the acquisition of Nokia's devices and services business back in April.
The two companies had forged a partnership to produce several
well-received smartphones in recent years but Nokia struggled with
market share over the past few years, with the emergence of rivals like
Apple and Samsung.
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Nokia was at the forefront of mobile phone manufacturing in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is seen by many as a bellwether for the Finnish economy. The forest and paper industry has also been hit in recent years, according to statistics by the Finnish Forest Research Institute (Metla). In its end of year report in 2013 it warned of a "poor situation" for paper production in the country and predicted paper production and exports to continue its contraction in 2014. Tablet computers and e-readers are seen as being in direct competition to the traditional newsprint industry.
Stubb remained upbeat on both industries, however,
although he conceded that Finland needed a few more success stories like
Nokia to emerge.
"Forest is coming back in terms of bio energy and
other things. And actually a new Nokia is emerged in terms of (Nokia)
Networks," he said. "Usually what happens is that when you have dire
times you get a lot of innovation and I think from the public sector our
job is to create the platform for it."
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Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded
Finland's sovereign debt rating to AA+ from AAA on Friday. It cited weak
development, exposure to sanctions-hit Russia and said it could
experience "protracted stagnation" due to its aging population,
shrinking workforce and weakening external demand.
Stubb told CNBC that his government needed to work harder and quicker and continue the structural reforms. Health care, pensions and municipal budgets are three areas which are key and have already seen some reform, according to Stubb. "We just have to keep at it," he said.