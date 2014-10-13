How Apple prompted this country's downgrade

Finland's prime minister suggested on Monday that Apple could be to blame for the demise of its two biggest industries, which in turn led to an economic downturn and a ratings downgrade for the Nordic country.



"We have two champions which went down," Alexander Stubb told CNBC Monday. As well as the technology firm Nokia, he explained that the paper industry in Finland had fallen on hard times.



Finland is a key production site for Europe's biggest paper producers, UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso. The sector is also crucial for the country's economy.



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"A little bit paradoxically I guess one could say that the iPhone killed Nokia and the iPad killed the Finnish paper industry, but we'll make a comeback."



U.S. technology giant Microsoft completed the acquisition of Nokia's devices and services business back in April. The two companies had forged a partnership to produce several well-received smartphones in recent years but Nokia struggled with market share over the past few years, with the emergence of rivals like Apple and Samsung.



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Nokia was at the forefront of mobile phone manufacturing in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is seen by many as a bellwether for the Finnish economy. The forest and paper industry has also been hit in recent years, according to statistics by the Finnish Forest Research Institute (Metla). In its end of year report in 2013 it warned of a "poor situation" for paper production in the country and predicted paper production and exports to continue its contraction in 2014. Tablet computers and e-readers are seen as being in direct competition to the traditional newsprint industry.