Anticipating return to the mean price of bitcoin: psychlogical 4 bubble stages

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The blow off phase is the bitcoin bubble phase. The decline in bitcoin price will start off slow; it may even increase a bit after an initial selloff. But as the bearish speeds up because of uncertainty and fear, so does the price decline of bitcoin. Selloff creates fear, which creates panic selling. Panic selling will cause a huge drop in the price of bitcoin. But eventually the selloff will reach a valley and then eventually return to their historical mean/average.
Read more about this bitcoin price prediction
Read more about this bitcoin price prediction
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