Is a 200% annual return with no risk really possible?
Trading Systems

Is a 200% annual return with no risk really possible?

19 June 2026, 08:05
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
81

Hi all!

I'd like to share one of my trading bots that uses a reversal line trading strategy and has a long history of real-time monitoring demonstrating its effectiveness.

This is OneManArmy , an Expert Advisor that works on the M15 timeframe and trades 12 different currency pairs .


This algorithmic trading system has the potential to generate around 200% annual returns while avoiding the use of large grid systems or Martingale methods.

Each trade is protected by a stop-loss , making risk management a key part of the strategy.

So, if you are looking for a trading system focused on long-term capital growth with controlled risk, welcome to the OneManArmy project.


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#Is a 200% annual return with no risk really possible?