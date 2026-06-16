DVN Core Gold LION | Session Review: June 15, 2026 | Two Wins, One Loss

Overview

This post is a transparent breakdown of every trade taken by DVN Core Gold LION v1.9 on June 15, 2026 — both wins and the loss. No filtering, no selective highlighting.

Gold opened the week with a directional push. Price climbed from the 4280 area into the 4356 zone before pulling back through the afternoon session. That expanding range structure activated two of the five strategy engines: S1 (False Break Reversal) and S2 (Confirmed Range Expansion), producing three entries across the day.

About the EA

DVN Core Gold LION runs five independent strategy engines on XAUUSD simultaneously. Each engine has its own entry logic, its own fixed Stop Loss, and operates without any connection to the others. There is no martingale, no grid, and no averaging — a losing trade ends at its SL and does not influence the next entry.

The five engines cover different market conditions: false breakouts (S1), range breakouts (S2), structural trendline breaks (S3), Fair Value Gap fills (S4), and volatility compression releases (S5). On June 15, only S1 and S2 triggered.





Trade Breakdown

Trade 1 — S2: Confirmed Range Expansion

Direction: BUY 0.01 lot

Entry: 4309.485

SL: 4294.995 | TP: 4346.995

Result: TP hit at 4345.592

P/L: +$36.10 (+0.84%)

M30 showed a decisive breakout from a compressed consolidation range. S2 entered long after confirmation. Price moved cleanly in the breakout direction and reached target.

Trade 2 — S1: False Break Reversal

Direction: SELL 0.01 lot

Entry: 4335.412

SL: 4356.412 | TP: 4305.412

Result: SL hit at 4356.412

P/L: −$21.00 (−0.48%)

Price swept above a swing high and showed initial rejection, which triggered S1's short entry. The reversal setup did not hold — momentum resumed upward and the position was stopped out at the predefined SL level. No adjustment, no recovery attempt.

Trade 3 — S1: False Break Reversal

Direction: SELL 0.01 lot

Entry: 4356.652

SL: 4377.757 | TP: 4326.757

Result: TP hit at 4326.757

P/L: +$29.89 (+0.69%)

A second S1 signal formed at the 4356 zone with confirmed structural rejection. This entry was completely independent of Trade 2 — S1 evaluated market conditions again from scratch and found a valid setup. TP hit in the afternoon session.

Session Summary

Total trades 3 Wins 2 Losses 1 Win rate 67% Net P/L +$44.99



Key Structural Notes

Every position in this session had a fixed SL assigned at entry. The loss in Trade 2 is a normal part of how a hard-SL system operates — it is not recovered through lot multiplication or averaging. Trade 3 from the same engine (S1) found its own independent entry after Trade 2 closed, because each engine runs on its own logic without reference to prior results.

The ML Time-Slot Filter was still in training mode on this date (18% progress, requires 50 closed trades to activate). Once active, it will learn which 4-hour time slots on this specific account and broker produce the best results, and restrict entries to the top three slots.

Product Link

DVN Core Gold LION — XAUUSD automated trading system | 5 strategy engines | MT5

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trades shown are from a live account with real capital. Account size: $300 initial deposit.