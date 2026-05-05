SMC Engine/Harmonic Pattern Engine/Volatility Sentiment/Correlation Engine/
Analytics & Forecasts

SMC Engine/Harmonic Pattern Engine/Volatility Sentiment/Correlation Engine/

5 May 2026, 03:50
Michal Rauser
Michal Rauser
0
176
🔹 1. SMC Engine Matrix

Blog Summary

SMC Engine Matrix – Complete Smart Money Concepts Toolkit

SMC Engine Matrix is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed for traders who rely on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It integrates key institutional trading elements into a clean and efficient interface, allowing traders to analyze market structure with precision.

The indicator automatically detects:

  • Order Blocks (OB)
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
  • Break of Structure (BOS)
  • Change of Character (CHOCH)
  • Liquidity zones (EQH/EQL)

With real-time alerts and non-repainting logic, traders can react instantly to important market events without hesitation.

This tool is ideal for:

  • Price action traders
  • SMC strategy users
  • Intraday and swing traders

👉 A complete structural trading system in one indicator.

🔹 2. SMC Engine Matrix Concept

Blog Summary

SMC Engine Matrix Concept – Lightweight Institutional Trading Tool

SMC Engine Matrix Concept is a simplified yet powerful version of the SMC toolkit. It focuses on clarity, speed, and usability while maintaining core Smart Money Concepts functionality.

Key features include:

  • Clean visualization of market structure
  • Lightweight performance (no lag)
  • Modular customization (enable/disable features)
  • Instant alerts for structural changes

This version is perfect for traders who want:

  • Minimalistic charts
  • Fast decision-making tools
  • Essential SMC signals without clutter

👉 Clean SMC trading without unnecessary complexity.

🔹 3. Correlation Engine Matrix

Blog Summary

Correlation Engine Matrix – Real-Time Market Correlation Analyzer

Correlation Engine Matrix is a professional-grade tool that shows how currency pairs move relative to each other in real time.

It helps traders:

  • Avoid overexposure (same-direction trades)
  • Identify hedging opportunities
  • Confirm trend strength across correlated pairs

Features:

  • Color-coded correlation matrix (positive / negative)
  • Real-time updates
  • Customizable lookback period
  • Ultra-light performance

Ideal for:

  • Multi-pair traders
  • Portfolio managers
  • Risk-focused strategies

👉 Trade smarter by understanding market relationships.

🔹 4. Forex Correlation Matrix

Blog Summary

Forex Correlation Matrix – Essential Risk Management Tool

Forex Correlation Matrix provides a simplified and efficient overview of correlations between major forex pairs.

It is designed to:

  • Prevent duplicate trades
  • Improve diversification
  • Enhance trade filtering

This tool is especially useful for:

  • Beginners learning correlation
  • Traders managing multiple positions
  • Risk control optimization

👉 A must-have tool for structured portfolio trading.

🔹 5. Volatility Sentiment

Blog Summary

Volatility Sentiment – Multi-Timeframe Market Strength Scanner

Volatility Sentiment is a complete market analysis dashboard combining volatility, sentiment, and momentum into one powerful system.

It analyzes multiple timeframes (M15 → MN1) and delivers:

  • Volatility score (ATR, range deviation)
  • Sentiment % (bullish vs bearish)
  • Momentum strength
  • Volume pressure
  • Trend bias (EMA-based)

Advanced signal engine generates:

  • Breakout signals
  • Reversal alerts
  • Trend continuation setups

Perfect for:

  • Scalpers
  • Swing traders
  • Multi-timeframe analysts

👉 Instant clarity in chaotic market conditions.

🔹 6. Volatility Sentiment Scanner

Blog Summary

Volatility Sentiment Scanner – Advanced Trading Dashboard

This is an extended version of the Volatility Sentiment tool with enhanced dashboard visualization and deeper analytics.

It combines:

  • ATR + volatility metrics
  • Market sentiment
  • Momentum & volume analysis
  • Signal scoring system

Traders get:

  • Clear BUY / SELL bias
  • Real-time signal strength
  • Structured decision-making framework

👉 A professional dashboard for data-driven trading.

Harmonic Pattern Engine 

Harmonic Pattern Engine is a high-precision trading tool designed to automatically detect and visualize harmonic patterns in real time. Built for traders who rely on Fibonacci-based structures, this indicator delivers accurate Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ) with clear visual guidance.

The system identifies key harmonic patterns such as:

  • Gartley
  • Bat
  • Butterfly
  • Crab
  • Cypher

Each pattern is validated using strict Fibonacci ratios, ensuring high-quality setups and reduced noise.

Core features:

  • Automatic pattern detection (no manual drawing)
  • PRZ zones with strength scoring
  • Bullish / Bearish color separation
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility
  • Smart alerts when price enters PRZ
  • Non-repainting logic

The indicator is optimized for clarity and performance, even on lower timeframes with extended history.

Ideal for:

  • Harmonic traders
  • Precision entry strategies
  • Reversal trading systems

👉 Turn complex Fibonacci structures into clear, actionable trade setups.