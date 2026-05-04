Live Demo Results: Liquidity Sweep EA – 10 Day XAUUSD Test

Over the last 10 days, I tested Liquidity Sweep EA on a demo account under real market conditions.

The goal of this test was to evaluate execution behavior, stability, and performance consistency during active trading sessions.

Test Summary:

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: M1

• Platform: MT4

• Initial Deposit: 1000 USD

• Closed Profit: 401 USD

• Total Trades: 2300+

• Profit Factor: ~1.20

• Drawdown: controlled

What this test shows:

The EA operates based on liquidity behavior and market structure, executing multiple trades with automated logic.

It reacts to market conditions dynamically and manages entries across different volatility phases.

Strategy Highlights:

• Liquidity Sweep logic

• Smart entry execution

• Automated trade management

• Session-based behavior (London & New York)

Important Note:

Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions such as spread, slippage, and execution speed.

This test is performed on a demo account and should not be considered as financial advice.

Recommendation:

Before using on a real account, it is strongly recommended to test the EA with your own broker settings and observe its behavior under your trading conditions.

Continuous Development:

The EA is under continuous improvement to enhance stability and adapt to different market environments.

Interested in testing or learning more?

You can explore the EA settings, test configurations, and behavior in your own environment.

Feel free to leave a comment if you have questions or need guidance.

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