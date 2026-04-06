Trading AGAINST the trend on XAUUSD: Is it Idiocy or the only way to achieve 2000% profit?

Over the past six months, I've managed to grow my real account by 2000% trading Gold. Here's my real account monitoring (no chart editors involved): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339244

It was that easy! I just had to open a large lot and increase it on every pullback. Gold is soaring like a rocket 🚀

Of course, if I knew the future, that would be true. But unfortunately, the future is hidden from me, and all I can do is play with the odds. Fortunately, the odds are quite good, as the gold market is easy to analyze. As a result, instead of playing investor, I (or rather, my expert ) made 153 trades.





Facts about sales in a growing market



And what's most interesting is that out of 153 trades, 50 were short gold trades. And 80% of them were profitable. Just look at the gold chart for this period – it's pure madness to short in such a market!





While the crowd chant "the trend is your friend" and obediently enters every upward breakout, only to pray for a correction later, a few are making 2000% on what others call madness. Yes, shorting a rocket is like catching a knife in mid-fall, only in reverse. But it's precisely these kinds of trades that separate the "correct" traders with their 20% annual returns from those who truly hit the jackpot. Look at your terminal: how many times have you abandoned a counter-trend trade because "it's not right," only to be left kicking your heels when you saw a reversal? The question isn't about logic. The question is whether you're willing to put your deposit where others are afraid to even shove a stop-loss.





A fresh look or separate transaction statistics



Let's dig deeper and see how much sense the short positions made. Below is the financial result of the short positions.

It is obvious that if I had abandoned short trades, I would have faced a greater dispersion of the balance line, more protracted drawdowns, and, in principle, would have missed out on a ton of profit.





Conclusion: Not idiocy, but the art of managing chaos

So, 153 trades, 50 of them against the rocket, and 80% of these "crazy" shorts ended up in the black. What does this mean? Not that the trend is the enemy. But that blind faith in any trend is just as dangerous as panic trading against it.

The gold market isn't a straight line, but a pulsating vein. Yes, the overall trend is upward, but within it, micro-reversals, pullbacks, panicked sell-offs, and greedy buyouts occur daily. And those who learn to read these pulses earn not 20% annually, but 2000% in six months.

Calm down, friends. Your fear of counter trades is a natural defense. But look at the raw numbers: giving up shorts wouldn't have eliminated the drawdowns; it would have only made them deeper and longer. Cross-directional trading isn't roulette; it's risk distribution. You're not guessing "up or down"; you're working with probability and volume.

Get inspired by the main thing: Success isn't about predicting the top or bottom. It's about having a clear system that allows you to sleep soundly even when you've entered a trade against the crowd. 80% of profitable shorts aren't luck. It's math, discipline, and a willingness to think differently.

So yes, trading against the trend is idiotic if you're putting everything on one gamble. And it's a brilliant strategy if you do it systematically, with risk management and a cool head. Choose your path. In the meantime, I'll go open another short on rising gold—with a smile and a clear stop. 🧘‍♂️📉✨



