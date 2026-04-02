The Glitch Index Indicator is an oscillator designed to evaluate the current market trend, measure its strength, and identify potential reversal points. It helps traders understand whether the market is dominated by buyers or sellers at any given moment.

Like many oscillators, the Glitch Index Indicator can also be used to detect overbought and oversold conditions. In terms of structure, it shares similarities with MACD since it is built on moving average calculations. However, its internal logic and signal interpretation differ, offering an alternative perspective on momentum.

My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link

My Broker for Algo trading - link



