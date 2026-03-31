Download for free - Supply and Demand Range Indicator

The Supply and Demand Range Indicator is an advanced analytical tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies key supply and demand zones based on the visible area of the chart. Instead of relying on fixed historical calculations, it adapts in real time to what the trader is currently viewing, making it highly practical for active decision-making.

The indicator highlights supply zones where selling pressure is expected, demand zones where buying interest appears, and an equilibrium level that represents market balance. This structure provides a clean and intuitive view of price interaction, allowing traders to quickly assess potential reactions.





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