0
147
#GOLD (#XAUUSD): Will It Drop Lower?! 🥇
📉Gold is positioned to drop more, following a recent violation
of a key intraday horizontal support.
The broken structure and trend line compose a strong supply cluster.
There is a high chance that the price will reach 4324 level.
—————————
4H time frame
My Experts:
✔️ Auric Flow MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168383
✔️ Auric Flow MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168377
Indicators:
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178
✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171
✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047
✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955
✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949