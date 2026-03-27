Analytics & Forecasts

#GOLD (#XAUUSD): Will It Drop Lower?!

27 March 2026, 10:26
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
147

#GOLD (#XAUUSD): Will It Drop Lower?! 🥇

 

📉Gold is positioned to drop more, following a recent violation

of a key intraday horizontal support.


The broken structure and trend line compose a strong supply cluster.


There is a high chance that the price will reach 4324 level.

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4H time frame


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#gold, xauusd