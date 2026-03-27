#GOLD (#XAUUSD): Will It Drop Lower?! 🥇

📉Gold is positioned to drop more, following a recent violation

of a key intraday horizontal support.





The broken structure and trend line compose a strong supply cluster.





There is a high chance that the price will reach 4324 level.

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4H time frame





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



