PropWire Trading System - Passing Prop Firm Challenges

Find in here how the PropWire Trading System works to help you pass your prop firm challenges by recovering your losses.
Master-Slave Prop Firm EA — MQL Market Description Master/Slave Prop Firm EA System
Automated hedging system designed to pass prop firm challenges with controlled drawdown
This system consists of two Expert Advisors working in tandem: a Master EA running on your prop firm funded account, and a Slave EA running on a personal recovery account. The Master analyzes the market and generates high-quality signals; the Slave automatically opens an inverse hedge position before the Master enters, providing a safety net that protects your account from unexpected drawdowns.
How It Works — The 4-Stage Protocol
- Signal Detection (Master): The Master EA detects a high-confluence trading opportunity using VuManChu WaveTrend momentum + Smart Money Concepts analysis. It writes the signal to a shared CSV file and waits.
- Hedge Opening (Slave): The Slave EA reads the signal (polling every 500ms), opens an inverse hedge position on the personal account, then sends an ACK confirmation back.
- Real Position Opening (Master): Only after receiving the Slave ACK does the Master open the real funded account position. If no ACK is received within 30 seconds, the trade is aborted — your funded account is never exposed without coverage.
- Active Monitoring: The Master broadcasts all active positions every 5 seconds. If the Master goes offline, the Slave automatically closes its hedge positions after a 60-second timeout to prevent uncovered exposure.
Core safety rule: The Master NEVER opens a position without a confirmed Slave acknowledgment. Zero exceptions.
Key Features
Master EA — Signal Engine
- VuManChu / Market Cipher type WaveTrend oscillator — regular and hidden divergences, overbought/oversold detection
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC) — Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Supply/Demand zones, Liquidity sweeps
- 8-factor confluence scoring system — EMA alignment, volume confirmation, multi-timeframe structure, session filtering, order block proximity, FVG presence, liquidity zones, BOS confirmation
- Candlestick pattern recognition — engulfing, pin bars, inside bars, fakeouts
- Multi-timeframe analysis — signal timeframe (M15 default) + higher timeframe confirmation (H1 default)
- Machine learning modules — Smart Lot Sizing, Trade Exit Optimizer, Drawdown Predictor, Regime Detection, Adaptive Recovery Ratio
- Trade management — automatic breakeven, partial closes (1:1 / 1.5:1 / 2:1), ATR or fixed trailing stop, position scaling
- Session filtering — London, New York, Asian session toggles with kill zone awareness
- ICT Best Practices — optimal trade entry (OTE), kill zones, fair value gap fills
Slave EA — Hedge Manager
- Dynamic lot calculation — proportional to Master risk, adjusted by 4 real-time factors: recovery progress, Master drawdown proximity, recent performance, Slave equity protection
- Multi-pair support — runs simultaneously on all pairs using magic number routing
- Orphan protection — detects and closes uncovered hedge positions after Master timeout
- Adaptive recovery ratio — ML-driven adjustment of hedge size based on current performance
- Strict risk limits — capital protection floors, maximum loss per trade, daily loss limits
Trading Profiles
|Profile
|Use Case
|Behavior
|Min Score
|Challenge Phase 1
|First prop firm evaluation
|Ultra-conservative — only the highest-quality setups pass
|≥ 42
|Challenge Phase 2
|Verification / Phase 2
|Conservative — balanced between safety and reaching profit target
|≥ 35
|Funded Account
|Funded live trading
|Balanced — targets 5–7% monthly return with controlled drawdown
|≥ 32
|Personal Account
|Non-prop personal trading
|Aggressive — more trade opportunities, higher risk tolerance
|≥ 25
|Custom
|Advanced users
|Fully manual score thresholds and weights
|User-defined
Backtest Results (Optimization 2024-01–2025-06, H1)
Optimized with genetic algorithm over 18 months of historical data. Metric: Composite = (PF × Sharpe) / DD.
|Pair
|Class
|Trades
|Win Rate
|Profit Factor
|Sharpe Ratio
|Max Drawdown
|XAUUSD 🥇
|Metal
|153
|74.5%
|1.40
|8.32
|1.97%
|BTCUSD 🥈
|Crypto
|39
|74.4%
|1.37
|7.29
|1.62%
|EURUSD 🥉
|Forex
|152
|77.6%
|1.46
|5.27
|1.29%
|USDJPY
|Forex
|88
|83.0%
|1.49
|5.54
|1.40%
|GBPUSD
|Forex
|66
|78.8%
|1.36
|4.38
|1.49%
|AUDUSD
|Forex
|84
|77.4%
|1.29
|4.00
|2.90%
Forex average: Win Rate 79.2% | Sharpe 4.80 | Drawdown 1.77%
Performance Targets
- Monthly profit target: 10%
- Maximum drawdown: <2% (target) / <6% (prop firm hard limit)
- Win rate: >54% (achieved 74–83% in backtests)
- Profit factor: >1.5
- Sharpe ratio: >2.0 (achieved 4.0–8.32 in backtests)
- ACK success rate: >98%
- Master-Slave sync delay: <5 seconds
- Orphan position rate: <0.1%
Supported Instruments
All instruments are supported.
The system has been tested and optimized on :
- Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDCAD
- Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Crypto: BTCUSD
Optimal setfiles included for these pairs.
Compatible with any broker. Recommended timeframe: M15 signal + H1 confirmation.
Requirements
- Two MetaTrader 5 terminals running simultaneously:
- Terminal 1: Prop firm account (Master EA)
- Terminal 2: Personal broker account (Slave EA)
- Both terminals must share the same MetaTrader 5 common data folder (or a mapped/synced folder) for CSV communication files
- Minimum recommended account sizes:
- Master: Any standard prop firm challenge account ($10k–$200k)
- Slave: Personal account with sufficient margin for hedge positions
- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation (low latency between the two terminals is important)
Installation
- Copy MasterEA.mq5 and SlaveEA.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Copy the custom indicator to your MQL5/Indicators/ folder
- Copy the Include/ library files to your MQL5/Include/ folder
- Compile both EAs in MetaEditor
- Attach the Master EA to a chart on the prop firm terminal — select your trading profile
- Attach the Slave EA to a chart on the personal terminal — ensure MagicBase matches the Master's MagicNumber
- Configure the shared folder path in both EAs under the Communication settings
- The system will self-synchronize automatically on the next signal
Risk Management
- Risk per trade: Configurable as % of account balance (default 1%)
- Daily loss limit: Configurable hard stop for the session
- Maximum simultaneous positions: Configurable per pair and globally
- Drawdown protection: ML Drawdown Predictor reduces lot sizes as drawdown approaches the limit
- Currency exposure limits: Prevents over-exposure to correlated pairs
- Slave recovery formula: Risk_Slave = (Risk_Master / MaxDD_Master) × Recovery_Target
Important Notes
- This system requires two accounts and two terminals. It is not a standalone single-account EA.
- Backtest results shown are from historical optimization. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
- Each trading pair should be optimized independently — settings for EURUSD do not transfer directly to USDJPY.
- The system is designed for serious prop firm traders who understand risk management and are comfortable configuring two terminals.
- Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Use this system at your own risk.
All rights reserved. Proprietary software — not for redistribution.