PropWire Trading System - Passing Prop Firm Challenges

Find in here how the PropWire Trading System works to help you pass your prop firm challenges by recovering your losses.



Master-Slave Prop Firm EA — MQL Market Description Master/Slave Prop Firm EA System





Automated hedging system designed to pass prop firm challenges with controlled drawdown

This system consists of two Expert Advisors working in tandem: a Master EA running on your prop firm funded account, and a Slave EA running on a personal recovery account. The Master analyzes the market and generates high-quality signals; the Slave automatically opens an inverse hedge position before the Master enters, providing a safety net that protects your account from unexpected drawdowns.

How It Works — The 4-Stage Protocol

Signal Detection (Master): The Master EA detects a high-confluence trading opportunity using VuManChu WaveTrend momentum + Smart Money Concepts analysis. It writes the signal to a shared CSV file and waits. Hedge Opening (Slave): The Slave EA reads the signal (polling every 500ms), opens an inverse hedge position on the personal account, then sends an ACK confirmation back. Real Position Opening (Master): Only after receiving the Slave ACK does the Master open the real funded account position. If no ACK is received within 30 seconds, the trade is aborted — your funded account is never exposed without coverage. Active Monitoring: The Master broadcasts all active positions every 5 seconds. If the Master goes offline, the Slave automatically closes its hedge positions after a 60-second timeout to prevent uncovered exposure.

Core safety rule: The Master NEVER opens a position without a confirmed Slave acknowledgment. Zero exceptions.

Key Features

Master EA — Signal Engine

ully customizable and weighted inputs to match your trading :

VuManChu / Market Cipher type WaveTrend oscillator — regular and hidden divergences, overbought/oversold detection

— regular and hidden divergences, overbought/oversold detection Smart Money Concepts (SMC) — Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Supply/Demand zones, Liquidity sweeps

— Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Supply/Demand zones, Liquidity sweeps 8-factor confluence scoring system — EMA alignment, volume confirmation, multi-timeframe structure, session filtering, order block proximity, FVG presence, liquidity zones, BOS confirmation

— EMA alignment, volume confirmation, multi-timeframe structure, session filtering, order block proximity, FVG presence, liquidity zones, BOS confirmation Candlestick pattern recognition — engulfing, pin bars, inside bars, fakeouts

— engulfing, pin bars, inside bars, fakeouts Multi-timeframe analysis — signal timeframe (M15 default) + higher timeframe confirmation (H1 default)

— signal timeframe (M15 default) + higher timeframe confirmation (H1 default) Machine learning modules — Smart Lot Sizing, Trade Exit Optimizer, Drawdown Predictor, Regime Detection, Adaptive Recovery Ratio

— Smart Lot Sizing, Trade Exit Optimizer, Drawdown Predictor, Regime Detection, Adaptive Recovery Ratio Trade management — automatic breakeven, partial closes (1:1 / 1.5:1 / 2:1), ATR or fixed trailing stop, position scaling

— automatic breakeven, partial closes (1:1 / 1.5:1 / 2:1), ATR or fixed trailing stop, position scaling Session filtering — London, New York, Asian session toggles with kill zone awareness

— London, New York, Asian session toggles with kill zone awareness ICT Best Practices — optimal trade entry (OTE), kill zones, fair value gap fills

Slave EA — Hedge Manager

Dynamic lot calculation — proportional to Master risk, adjusted by 4 real-time factors: recovery progress, Master drawdown proximity, recent performance, Slave equity protection

— proportional to Master risk, adjusted by 4 real-time factors: recovery progress, Master drawdown proximity, recent performance, Slave equity protection Multi-pair support — runs simultaneously on all pairs using magic number routing

— runs simultaneously on all pairs using magic number routing Orphan protection — detects and closes uncovered hedge positions after Master timeout

— detects and closes uncovered hedge positions after Master timeout Adaptive recovery ratio — ML-driven adjustment of hedge size based on current performance

— ML-driven adjustment of hedge size based on current performance Strict risk limits — capital protection floors, maximum loss per trade, daily loss limits

Trading Profiles

Profile Use Case Behavior Min Score Challenge Phase 1 First prop firm evaluation Ultra-conservative — only the highest-quality setups pass ≥ 42 Challenge Phase 2 Verification / Phase 2 Conservative — balanced between safety and reaching profit target ≥ 35 Funded Account Funded live trading Balanced — targets 5–7% monthly return with controlled drawdown ≥ 32 Personal Account Non-prop personal trading Aggressive — more trade opportunities, higher risk tolerance ≥ 25 Custom Advanced users Fully manual score thresholds and weights User-defined

Backtest Results (Optimization 2024-01–2025-06, H1)

Optimized with genetic algorithm over 18 months of historical data. Metric: Composite = (PF × Sharpe) / DD.

Pair Class Trades Win Rate Profit Factor Sharpe Ratio Max Drawdown XAUUSD 🥇 Metal 153 74.5% 1.40 8.32 1.97% BTCUSD 🥈 Crypto 39 74.4% 1.37 7.29 1.62% EURUSD 🥉 Forex 152 77.6% 1.46 5.27 1.29% USDJPY Forex 88 83.0% 1.49 5.54 1.40% GBPUSD Forex 66 78.8% 1.36 4.38 1.49% AUDUSD Forex 84 77.4% 1.29 4.00 2.90%

Forex average: Win Rate 79.2% | Sharpe 4.80 | Drawdown 1.77%

Performance Targets

Monthly profit target: 10%

10% Maximum drawdown: <2% (target) / <6% (prop firm hard limit)

<2% (target) / <6% (prop firm hard limit) Win rate: >54% (achieved 74–83% in backtests)

>54% (achieved 74–83% in backtests) Profit factor: >1.5

>1.5 Sharpe ratio: >2.0 (achieved 4.0–8.32 in backtests)

>2.0 (achieved 4.0–8.32 in backtests) ACK success rate: >98%

>98% Master-Slave sync delay: <5 seconds

<5 seconds Orphan position rate: <0.1%

Supported Instruments

All instruments are supported.

The system has been tested and optimized on :

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDCAD

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDCAD Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Crypto: BTCUSD

Optimal setfiles included for these pairs.

Compatible with any broker. Recommended timeframe: M15 signal + H1 confirmation.

Requirements

Two MetaTrader 5 terminals running simultaneously: Terminal 1: Prop firm account (Master EA) Terminal 2: Personal broker account (Slave EA)

running simultaneously: Both terminals must share the same MetaTrader 5 common data folder (or a mapped/synced folder) for CSV communication files

(or a mapped/synced folder) for CSV communication files Minimum recommended account sizes: Master: Any standard prop firm challenge account ($10k–$200k) Slave: Personal account with sufficient margin for hedge positions

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation (low latency between the two terminals is important)

Installation

Copy MasterEA.mq5 and SlaveEA.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts/ folder Copy the custom indicator to your MQL5/Indicators/ folder Copy the Include/ library files to your MQL5/Include/ folder Compile both EAs in MetaEditor Attach the Master EA to a chart on the prop firm terminal — select your trading profile Attach the Slave EA to a chart on the personal terminal — ensure MagicBase matches the Master's MagicNumber Configure the shared folder path in both EAs under the Communication settings The system will self-synchronize automatically on the next signal

Risk Management

Risk per trade: Configurable as % of account balance (default 1%)

Configurable as % of account balance (default 1%) Daily loss limit: Configurable hard stop for the session

Configurable hard stop for the session Maximum simultaneous positions: Configurable per pair and globally

Configurable per pair and globally Drawdown protection: ML Drawdown Predictor reduces lot sizes as drawdown approaches the limit

ML Drawdown Predictor reduces lot sizes as drawdown approaches the limit Currency exposure limits: Prevents over-exposure to correlated pairs

Prevents over-exposure to correlated pairs Slave recovery formula: Risk_Slave = (Risk_Master / MaxDD_Master) × Recovery_Target

Important Notes

This system requires two accounts and two terminals . It is not a standalone single-account EA.

. It is not a standalone single-account EA. Backtest results shown are from historical optimization. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Each trading pair should be optimized independently — settings for EURUSD do not transfer directly to USDJPY.

The system is designed for serious prop firm traders who understand risk management and are comfortable configuring two terminals.

who understand risk management and are comfortable configuring two terminals. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Use this system at your own risk.

All rights reserved. Proprietary software — not for redistribution.