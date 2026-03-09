PropWire Trading System - Passing Prop Firm Challenges
Trading Systems

PropWire Trading System - Passing Prop Firm Challenges

9 March 2026, 15:03
Thomas Joffrey Borie
Thomas Joffrey Borie
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Find in here how the PropWire Trading System works to help you pass your prop firm challenges by recovering your losses.


Master-Slave Prop Firm EA — MQL Market Description Master/Slave Prop Firm EA System


Automated hedging system designed to pass prop firm challenges with controlled drawdown

This system consists of two Expert Advisors working in tandem: a Master EA running on your prop firm funded account, and a Slave EA running on a personal recovery account. The Master analyzes the market and generates high-quality signals; the Slave automatically opens an inverse hedge position before the Master enters, providing a safety net that protects your account from unexpected drawdowns.

How It Works — The 4-Stage Protocol

  1. Signal Detection (Master): The Master EA detects a high-confluence trading opportunity using VuManChu WaveTrend momentum + Smart Money Concepts analysis. It writes the signal to a shared CSV file and waits.
  2. Hedge Opening (Slave): The Slave EA reads the signal (polling every 500ms), opens an inverse hedge position on the personal account, then sends an ACK confirmation back.
  3. Real Position Opening (Master): Only after receiving the Slave ACK does the Master open the real funded account position. If no ACK is received within 30 seconds, the trade is aborted — your funded account is never exposed without coverage.
  4. Active Monitoring: The Master broadcasts all active positions every 5 seconds. If the Master goes offline, the Slave automatically closes its hedge positions after a 60-second timeout to prevent uncovered exposure.

Core safety rule: The Master NEVER opens a position without a confirmed Slave acknowledgment. Zero exceptions.

Key Features

Master EA — Signal Engine

ully customizable and weighted inputs to match your trading :
  • VuManChu / Market Cipher type WaveTrend oscillator — regular and hidden divergences, overbought/oversold detection
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) — Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Supply/Demand zones, Liquidity sweeps
  • 8-factor confluence scoring system — EMA alignment, volume confirmation, multi-timeframe structure, session filtering, order block proximity, FVG presence, liquidity zones, BOS confirmation
  • Candlestick pattern recognition — engulfing, pin bars, inside bars, fakeouts
  • Multi-timeframe analysis — signal timeframe (M15 default) + higher timeframe confirmation (H1 default)
  • Machine learning modules — Smart Lot Sizing, Trade Exit Optimizer, Drawdown Predictor, Regime Detection, Adaptive Recovery Ratio
  • Trade management — automatic breakeven, partial closes (1:1 / 1.5:1 / 2:1), ATR or fixed trailing stop, position scaling
  • Session filtering — London, New York, Asian session toggles with kill zone awareness
  • ICT Best Practices — optimal trade entry (OTE), kill zones, fair value gap fills

Slave EA — Hedge Manager

  • Dynamic lot calculation — proportional to Master risk, adjusted by 4 real-time factors: recovery progress, Master drawdown proximity, recent performance, Slave equity protection
  • Multi-pair support — runs simultaneously on all pairs using magic number routing
  • Orphan protection — detects and closes uncovered hedge positions after Master timeout
  • Adaptive recovery ratio — ML-driven adjustment of hedge size based on current performance
  • Strict risk limits — capital protection floors, maximum loss per trade, daily loss limits

Trading Profiles

Profile Use Case Behavior Min Score
Challenge Phase 1 First prop firm evaluation Ultra-conservative — only the highest-quality setups pass ≥ 42
Challenge Phase 2 Verification / Phase 2 Conservative — balanced between safety and reaching profit target ≥ 35
Funded Account Funded live trading Balanced — targets 5–7% monthly return with controlled drawdown ≥ 32
Personal Account Non-prop personal trading Aggressive — more trade opportunities, higher risk tolerance ≥ 25
Custom Advanced users Fully manual score thresholds and weights User-defined

Backtest Results (Optimization 2024-01–2025-06, H1)

Optimized with genetic algorithm over 18 months of historical data. Metric: Composite = (PF × Sharpe) / DD.

Pair Class Trades Win Rate Profit Factor Sharpe Ratio Max Drawdown
XAUUSD 🥇 Metal 153 74.5% 1.40 8.32 1.97%
BTCUSD 🥈 Crypto 39 74.4% 1.37 7.29 1.62%
EURUSD 🥉 Forex 152 77.6% 1.46 5.27 1.29%
USDJPY Forex 88 83.0% 1.49 5.54 1.40%
GBPUSD Forex 66 78.8% 1.36 4.38 1.49%
AUDUSD Forex 84 77.4% 1.29 4.00 2.90%

Forex average: Win Rate 79.2% | Sharpe 4.80 | Drawdown 1.77%

Performance Targets

  • Monthly profit target: 10%
  • Maximum drawdown: <2% (target) / <6% (prop firm hard limit)
  • Win rate: >54% (achieved 74–83% in backtests)
  • Profit factor: >1.5
  • Sharpe ratio: >2.0 (achieved 4.0–8.32 in backtests)
  • ACK success rate: >98%
  • Master-Slave sync delay: <5 seconds
  • Orphan position rate: <0.1%

Supported Instruments

All instruments are supported. 
The system has been tested and optimized on :

  • Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDCAD
  • Metals: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Crypto: BTCUSD

Optimal setfiles included for these pairs.
Compatible with any broker. Recommended timeframe: M15 signal + H1 confirmation.

Requirements

  • Two MetaTrader 5 terminals running simultaneously:
    • Terminal 1: Prop firm account (Master EA)
    • Terminal 2: Personal broker account (Slave EA)
  • Both terminals must share the same MetaTrader 5 common data folder (or a mapped/synced folder) for CSV communication files
  • Minimum recommended account sizes:
    • Master: Any standard prop firm challenge account ($10k–$200k)
    • Slave: Personal account with sufficient margin for hedge positions
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation (low latency between the two terminals is important)

Installation

  1. Copy MasterEA.mq5 and SlaveEA.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts/ folder
  2. Copy the custom indicator to your MQL5/Indicators/ folder
  3. Copy the Include/ library files to your MQL5/Include/ folder
  4. Compile both EAs in MetaEditor
  5. Attach the Master EA to a chart on the prop firm terminal — select your trading profile
  6. Attach the Slave EA to a chart on the personal terminal — ensure MagicBase matches the Master's MagicNumber
  7. Configure the shared folder path in both EAs under the Communication settings
  8. The system will self-synchronize automatically on the next signal

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade: Configurable as % of account balance (default 1%)
  • Daily loss limit: Configurable hard stop for the session
  • Maximum simultaneous positions: Configurable per pair and globally
  • Drawdown protection: ML Drawdown Predictor reduces lot sizes as drawdown approaches the limit
  • Currency exposure limits: Prevents over-exposure to correlated pairs
  • Slave recovery formula: Risk_Slave = (Risk_Master / MaxDD_Master) × Recovery_Target

Important Notes

  • This system requires two accounts and two terminals. It is not a standalone single-account EA.
  • Backtest results shown are from historical optimization. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • Each trading pair should be optimized independently — settings for EURUSD do not transfer directly to USDJPY.
  • The system is designed for serious prop firm traders who understand risk management and are comfortable configuring two terminals.
  • Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Use this system at your own risk.

All rights reserved. Proprietary software — not for redistribution.


#propfirm challenge hedging funded master