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HyperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The HyperTrend Indicator is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify current market direction and potential trend changes. It highlights bullish and bearish phases directly on the chart, helping traders stay aligned with the dominant trend.

The indicator focuses on clear trend visualization and stable signals.

Indicator Logic

The HyperTrend Indicator analyzes price movement and volatility to determine trend direction. When market conditions change, the indicator updates its trend state, allowing traders to identify transitions between bullish and bearish phases.

The logic is optimized to reduce noise and avoid frequent signal changes during sideways market conditions.





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Key Features

Clear visualization of trend direction

Adaptive reaction to changing market conditions

Helps filter trades in the direction of the trend

Suitable for trend-following strategies

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The HyperTrend Indicator is best used as a directional and filtering tool. Traders typically combine it with price action, support and resistance levels, or entry signals to trade in the direction of the prevailing trend.