Download for FREE!!
HyperTrend Indicator
Download for FREE!!
HyperTrend Indicator
HyperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The HyperTrend Indicator is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify current market direction and potential trend changes. It highlights bullish and bearish phases directly on the chart, helping traders stay aligned with the dominant trend.
The indicator focuses on clear trend visualization and stable signals.
Indicator Logic
The HyperTrend Indicator analyzes price movement and volatility to determine trend direction. When market conditions change, the indicator updates its trend state, allowing traders to identify transitions between bullish and bearish phases.
The logic is optimized to reduce noise and avoid frequent signal changes during sideways market conditions.
Key Features
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Clear visualization of trend direction
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Adaptive reaction to changing market conditions
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Helps filter trades in the direction of the trend
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Suitable for trend-following strategies
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Works on multiple instruments and timeframes
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Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The HyperTrend Indicator is best used as a directional and filtering tool. Traders typically combine it with price action, support and resistance levels, or entry signals to trade in the direction of the prevailing trend.