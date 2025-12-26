Optimization of MA7 Agave C1 | EURUSD | M15
Broker: RoboForex-Pro
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Expert advisor: MA7 Agave C1
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: M15
Period: 2025.06.01 – 2025.12.01
Initial deposit: 1000$
Goal: find the settings with the highest profit
Warning
Results based on historical data don't guarantee successful results in the future.
Additional recommendations
Manage risks: always use stoplosses to limit possible losses, and don't risk an amount you can't afford to lose.
Diversify your portfolio: don't rely on just one tool or strategy; distribute investments between different tools to reduce risks.
Review your strategies regularly: markets are changing, so periodically analyze and adjust your trading system based on current data.
Test on a demo account: before real trading, check the strategy on the demo account to minimize losses from unforeseen situations.
Learn: learn the basics of trading, economics, and psychology to make informed decisions and avoid emotional mistakes. Remember that trading involves high risk, and success requires discipline and patience.
Sets for optimization
A set of optimized settings #1
(Opt_Set_MA7_Agave_C1_EURUSD_M15_ #1):
Money management settings
Risk per trade (0.0 | 0.5 | 5)
MA7 Agave settings
ADX period (50 | 50 | 500)
MA7 Flax settings
ATR period (50 | 50 | 500)
ATR multiplier, coeff (2 | 0.5 | 5)
Position closing settings
StopLoss, points (50 | 50 | 500)
TakeProfit, points (50 | 50 | 500)
Optimization result
A set of optimized settings #2
(Opt_Set_MA7_Agave_C1_EURUSD_M15_ #2):
Money management settings
Risk per trade (0.0 | 0.5 | 5)
MA7 Agave settings
ADX period (50 | 50 | 500)
MA7 Flax settings
ATR period (50 | 50 | 500)
ATR multiplier, coeff (2 | 0.5 | 5)
Position closing settings
StopLoss, ATR coeff (1 | 1 | 10)
TakeProfit, ATR coeff (1 | 1 | 10)
Optimization result
A set of optimized settings #3
(Opt_Set_MA7_Agave_C1_EURUSD_M15_ #3):
Money management settings
Risk per trade (0.0 | 0.5 | 5)
MA7 Agave settings
ADX period (50 | 50 | 500)
MA7 Flax settings
ATR period (50 | 50 | 500)
ATR multiplier, coeff (2 | 0.5 | 5)
Position closing settings
TakeProfit, SL mult (1 | 0.5 | 5)
StopLoss, High/Low (1 | 1 | 10)
Optimization result
Expert advisor for optimization
Sets for optimization can be downloaded in the attached files.
