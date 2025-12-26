Optimization of MA7 Agave C1 | EURUSD | M15

Broker: RoboForex-Pro

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Expert advisor: MA7 Agave C1

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Period: 2025.06.01 – 2025.12.01

Initial deposit: 1000$

Goal: find the settings with the highest profit





Warning

Results based on historical data don't guarantee successful results in the future.





Additional recommendations

Manage risks: always use stoplosses to limit possible losses, and don't risk an amount you can't afford to lose.

Diversify your portfolio: don't rely on just one tool or strategy; distribute investments between different tools to reduce risks.

Review your strategies regularly: markets are changing, so periodically analyze and adjust your trading system based on current data.

Test on a demo account: before real trading, check the strategy on the demo account to minimize losses from unforeseen situations.

Learn: learn the basics of trading, economics, and psychology to make informed decisions and avoid emotional mistakes. Remember that trading involves high risk, and success requires discipline and patience.





Sets for optimization

A set of optimized settings #1

(Opt_Set_MA7_Agave_C1_EURUSD_M15_ #1):





Money management settings

Risk per trade (0.0 | 0.5 | 5)





MA7 Agave settings

ADX period (50 | 50 | 500)





MA7 Flax settings

ATR period (50 | 50 | 500) ATR multiplier, coeff (2 | 0.5 | 5)





Position closing settings

StopLoss, points (50 | 50 | 500) TakeProfit, points (50 | 50 | 500)





Optimization result





A set of optimized settings #2

(Opt_Set_MA7_Agave_C1_EURUSD_M15_ #2):





Money management settings

Risk per trade (0.0 | 0.5 | 5)





MA7 Agave settings

ADX period (50 | 50 | 500)





MA7 Flax settings

ATR period (50 | 50 | 500) ATR multiplier, coeff (2 | 0.5 | 5)





Position closing settings

StopLoss, ATR coeff (1 | 1 | 10) TakeProfit, ATR coeff (1 | 1 | 10)





Optimization result





A set of optimized settings #3

(Opt_Set_MA7_Agave_C1_EURUSD_M15_ #3):





Money management settings

Risk per trade (0.0 | 0.5 | 5)





MA7 Agave settings

ADX period (50 | 50 | 500)





MA7 Flax settings

ATR period (50 | 50 | 500) ATR multiplier, coeff (2 | 0.5 | 5)





Position closing settings

TakeProfit, SL mult (1 | 0.5 | 5) StopLoss, High/Low (1 | 1 | 10)





Optimization result





Expert advisor for optimization

MA7 Agave C1 MT4

MA7 Agave C1 MT5





Sets for optimization can be downloaded in the attached files.





