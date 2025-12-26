Averaging using modern indicators | Download a ready-made free EA

You can talk as much negativity about trading systems with averaging as you like, but they still regularly feature at the top of signals services and MQL Market showcases. This is most likely because most people aren't suited to trading in its classic form (prolonged drawdowns, months without a new high). It's much more satisfying to see a new account balance maximum every day, regardless of the risk of your entire deposit. One way or another, "Averaging" as a capital management strategy is still very much alive in 2026.





A year ago, I decided to tidy up my indicator collection. In the process, it became clear that many tools needed to be combined into a single indicator. This is how the most multifunctional and powerful dual moving average indicator was born: Moving Average Cross Signal . The MQL community gives us all a lot, and developing it is our shared goal! The indicator is freely available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148478









I've only just now gotten around to combining averaging and the Moving Average Cross Signal . The expert advisor is still in its infancy and only opens long positions. But the potential of this combination is already evident. I've set up the parameters for GBPUSD H1. The advantages include starting with a very small deposit of $50 and a period without a new high of less than a week.









To use the Expert Advisor, you need to download the free "Moving Average Cross Signal" indicator from the MQL Market and keep it in the MQL Market. The indicator file should be located in the "Indicators/Market" folder. The expert advisor is configured for the British Pound (GBPUSD) on the H1 (1 hour) timeframe. However, you can use the expert advisor on any symbol and timeframe by adjusting the parameters yourself.







New promising approaches to averaging



At the same time, several new models for increasing position volume were developed. The "GridMode" parameter in the expert advisor is responsible for this.

"GridMode" = 0 – the old classic method, where each new position in a series is opened with an increased volume. The volume multiplier is set by the "KLot" parameter .

"GridMode" = 2 - a new development!!! TakeProfit for a series of orders is set at the trend reversal level as a percentage. The volume is calculated based on this. The distance is set using the " TP_Grid" parameter.







Conclusions on the "Averaging + Moving Average Cross Signal" project



The presented project clearly demonstrates the evolution of the grid trading approach, transforming it from a risky roulette into a more systematic methodology. Here are the key points:

Psychological victory over classical trading. The main reason for the persistence of averaging is not its mathematical superiority, but that it satisfies a trader's basic psychological need: to see regular account growth. By promising "a period without a new high in less than a week," the expert directly appeals to this, offering a "legal" way to achieve what they want, but with an analytical basis. Averaging becomes a tool, not a strategy. This is the most important conceptual breakthrough. Instead of blindly opening orders at fixed intervals, The Moving Average Cross Signal indicator's primary signal . Averaging is now a capital management tactic. inside A trend trade aimed at strengthening a position and accelerating profitability during a correction. This changes the expected return of the system. Innovative method GridMode = 2 - "smart" averaging. This isn't just a new option, but a step toward automated risk management. Algorithmic volume selection for a given take-profit level ( TP_Grid ) is an attempt calculate the exit scenario in advance for the entire grid. This approach is potentially more effective than classic geometric growth ( GridMode = 0 ), as it aims to optimize deposit usage for specific market conditions (expected pullback). Accessibility and synergy. The combination of a free, powerful indicator and an expert advisor with a minimum deposit of $50 creates a low entry barrier. This allows a wide range of traders to test the hybrid approach in practice, which is valuable for the development of the community. Prospects and growth areas. Enormous potential will be unlocked with: Addition symmetric logic for sales .

Implementation dynamic levels of protection (for example, turning off the grid when the indicator signal is in the opposite direction).

Extended modes GridMode , taking into account volatility (ATR).



