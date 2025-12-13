Quantum Frequency Indicator MT4/MT5 – A Research-Based Market Frequency Tool

After more than 14 years of continuous market research, we identified that financial markets follow measurable frequency-based behavioral structures rather than pure randomness.
Based on this research, we developed the Quantum Frequency Indicator MT4/MT5, a professional trading tool designed to analyze:
-
Market trend structure
-
Volatility rhythm
-
Price–frequency correlation
This indicator is not limited to a single asset.
It has been tested and applied across:
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Major Forex pairs
-
Stock market instruments and indices
🔍 Core Features
-
Frequency-based market analysis
-
Non-repaint logic
-
Works on MT4 & MT5
-
Suitable for manual and research-driven traders
-
Designed for Gold, Forex, and Stocks
Rather than predicting price, the indicator helps traders align with the underlying market structure.
🔗 Official Product Links
🔹 MT4 Version:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157810?source=Site+Search
🔹 MT5 Version:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157871?source=Site+Search#description
This is a research-based tool, not a guaranteed profit system.
Proper risk management and market understanding are always required.