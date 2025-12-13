Quantum Frequency Indicator MT4/MT5 – A Research-Based Market Frequency Tool

After more than 14 years of continuous market research, we identified that financial markets follow measurable frequency-based behavioral structures rather than pure randomness.

Based on this research, we developed the Quantum Frequency Indicator MT4/MT5, a professional trading tool designed to analyze:

Market trend structure

Volatility rhythm

Price–frequency correlation

This indicator is not limited to a single asset.

It has been tested and applied across:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Major Forex pairs

Stock market instruments and indices

🔍 Core Features

Frequency-based market analysis

Non-repaint logic

Works on MT4 & MT5

Suitable for manual and research-driven traders

Designed for Gold, Forex, and Stocks

Rather than predicting price, the indicator helps traders align with the underlying market structure.

🔗 Official Product Links

🔹 MT4 Version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157810?source=Site+Search

🔹 MT5 Version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157871?source=Site+Search#description

This is a research-based tool, not a guaranteed profit system.

Proper risk management and market understanding are always required.



