Quantum Frequency Indicator MT4/MT5 – A Research-Based Market Frequency Tool
Trading Systems

Quantum Frequency Indicator MT4/MT5 – A Research-Based Market Frequency Tool

13 December 2025, 11:50
Ashraful Alam
Ashraful Alam
0
99

After more than 14 years of continuous market research, we identified that financial markets follow measurable frequency-based behavioral structures rather than pure randomness.

Based on this research, we developed the Quantum Frequency Indicator MT4/MT5, a professional trading tool designed to analyze:

  • Market trend structure

  • Volatility rhythm

  • Price–frequency correlation

This indicator is not limited to a single asset.
It has been tested and applied across:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major Forex pairs

  • Stock market instruments and indices

🔍 Core Features

  • Frequency-based market analysis

  • Non-repaint logic

  • Works on MT4 & MT5

  • Suitable for manual and research-driven traders

  • Designed for Gold, Forex, and Stocks

Rather than predicting price, the indicator helps traders align with the underlying market structure.

🔗 Official Product Links

🔹 MT4 Version:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157810?source=Site+Search

🔹 MT5 Version:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157871?source=Site+Search#description

This is a research-based tool, not a guaranteed profit system.
Proper risk management and market understanding are always required.


Files:
1.png  42 kb