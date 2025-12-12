Real account analysis. Questionable subsystems in the GoldBaron strategy





Subsystem number "S5" looks odd. The take profit is 10 times greater than the stop loss. Because of the very small stop loss, the number of winning trades is negligible.



Take profit will only be achieved with a strong, explosive, and pullback-free move. A sensitive trailing stop helps a little. I think the trade in the screenshot is doomed to be stopped out.



I don't want to pay extra spreads and increase variance with useless systems. But when combined with other systems, "S5" provides a good hedge for the entire cluster.