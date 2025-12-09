Schrödinger Market Wells (SMW) - User Manual

1. Introduction: The Quantum Paradigm

The Schrödinger Market Wells (SMW) is not a standard volatility band indicator. Unlike Bollinger Bands or Envelopes, which use simple statistical deviations, SMW models price action as a quantum particle described by a wave function ψ(x, τ).

In this framework: The Price is a particle trapped in a "Potential Well" created by market sentiment.

is a particle trapped in a "Potential Well" created by market sentiment. The Bands are not solid walls, but probability barriers .

are not solid walls, but . The Center Line is the "Attractor" or state of minimum energy (Equilibrium).

The indicator detects two distinct market states:

Bound State: The price lacks the energy to escape the well. It will oscillate around the attractor (Mean Reversion). Tunneling (Breakout): The price gains enough "kinetic energy" (volatility) to punch through the barrier, signaling a regime change and a strong new trend (Momentum).

2. Installation Guide

Download: Save the file QuantumWells.mq5 to your computer. Open Data Folder: In MetaTrader 5, go to File -> Open Data Folder . Locate Folder: Navigate to MQL5 -> Indicators . Paste: Copy the .mq5 file into this folder. Compile: Restart MetaTrader 5 OR right-click "Indicators" in the Navigator panel and select "Refresh".

Find "Schrödinger Market Wells" in the Navigator.

Drag and drop it onto your chart.

3. Input Parameters & Presets

The indicator is designed with a "Physics Engine" that can be automatically tuned using Presets.

A. Trading Configuration (Physics)

The Trading Style (Preset) dropdown is the most important setting. It automatically adjusts the internal math to fit your timeframe.

Preset Name Target Timeframe Behavior PRESET_SCALPER M1 - M5 Fast & Reactive. Uses a short memory (Period=14) and tight bands. Captures quick bursts of volatility. PRESET_DAYTRADING M15 - H1 Balanced. The standard configuration (Period=50). Good for typical intraday sessions. PRESET_SWING H4 - Daily Smooth. Wider bands and longer memory (Period=100) to filter out intraday noise. PRESET_INVESTOR Weekly - Monthly Long Term. Very wide bands (3 Sigma equivalent). Only signals major structural shifts. PRESET_QUANTUM_FOAM Any Experimental. Ultra-sensitive. Visualizes "market noise" or micro-structure. PRESET_CUSTOM Manual Unlocks the manual inputs below so you can fine-tune the physics yourself.

InpPeriod (Tau): The time window of the wave function (only works if Preset is Custom).

The time window of the wave function (only works if Preset is Custom). InpEnergyMult: The width of the well. Higher = harder to breakout.

The width of the well. Higher = harder to breakout. InpDecay: How fast the market "forgets" old prices.

How fast the market "forgets" old prices. InpUseLog: Recommended: True. Calculates in Logarithmic Space ( x = ln S ) for mathematical accuracy.

B. Aesthetics and Visibility

Visual Theme: Choose a color scheme that matches your chart background. Dark Matter: Optimized for Dark backgrounds (Neon/Black). Classic: Soft colors for Light backgrounds. Matrix / Vaporwave / Heatmap: Stylized themes.

Choose a color scheme that matches your chart background.

4. How to Read the Indicator

The Components

The Attractor (Center Line): The blue/neon line in the middle. This is where the price "wants" to be. The Potential Well (Filled Zone): The shaded area around the attractor. This represents the "safe zone" or range. Wave Function Candles (Colored Candles): The indicator repaints the candle bodies based on their quantum state.

Color Legend (Default / Dark Matter Theme)

⚪ Gray / Dim Candles: "Bound State" The price is trapped inside the well.

Meaning: Consolidation, Range, Noise.

Action: Wait or trade Mean Reversion (Buy Low, Sell High within the bands).

🟢 Green / Neon Candles: "Bullish Tunneling" The price has broken the Upper Barrier with high energy.

Meaning: The price has broken the Upper Barrier with high energy.

Action: Buy Signal. A new uptrend is likely starting.

🔴 Red / Crimson Candles: "Bearish Tunneling" The price has broken the Lower Barrier.

Meaning: The price has broken the Lower Barrier.

Action: Sell Signal. A new downtrend is likely starting.

5. Trading Strategies

Strategy A: The Quantum Breakout (Trend Following)

Setup: Wait for the market to be in a "Bound State" (Gray candles) for a while. The bands should narrow (low energy).

Wait for the market to be in a "Bound State" (Gray candles) for a while. The bands should narrow (low energy). Trigger: A full candle body closes outside the well, changing color to Green or Red.

A full candle body closes the well, changing color to Green or Red. Stop Loss: Place the SL at the "Attractor" (Center Line) or the opposite barrier.

Place the SL at the "Attractor" (Center Line) or the opposite barrier. Exit: Ride the trend until the candle color reverts to Gray (re-entering the well).

Strategy B: The Potential Reversion (Range Trading)