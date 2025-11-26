Understanding AOT Bot’s Trading Frequency













🎯 Average Trading Activity

Based on several months of real market operation, the AOT Bot generally maintains a short- to mid-term trading frequency, depending on market conditions.

Trade frequency will naturally vary between brokers due to spreads, execution, server time, and symbol specifications.













🤔 Why Doesn’t AOT Trade Every Day?





AOT is designed as a price-action-based system that waits for specific structure conditions instead of opening trades continuously. Several factors influence when trades appear:





1️⃣ Market Conditions Matter





The bot analyzes market structure and only trades when conditions are favorable: Ranging Markets / Low Volatility**: When market movement is minimal or when price consolidates in a tight range, AOT waits for price to build it momentum.

Trends exhaustion: During aggressive trends, the bot waits for pullbacks, this is where it want to open the trade → so it could profit by price back to key levels



2️⃣ The “Mean Level of Price” Strategy AOT identifies key supply and demand zones where price tends to react strongly. The bot only enters when price reaches these levels with proper confirmation.







3️⃣ AOT Trading Zones Example









📅 Common Scenarios Leading to Low Trading Activity





🟦 Scenario 1 — Weekend Purchase





What happens: - You buy on Friday - Market closes for the weekend - Monday/Tuesday: No trades yet

Why this is normal: - The bot needs to analyze fresh market data from Monday’s open - It may take 2-3 days for a proper setup to form - The previous week’s setups may have already played out





🟦 Scenario 2 — Post-Major Move





What happens: - A pair made a big move recently - Now the bot isn’t trading that pair

Why this is normal: - After major moves, markets often consolidate - The bot waits for the next high-probability setup - This prevents chasing price and overtrading





🟦 Scenario 3 — First Week of New Month





What happens: - Low trading activity in your first few days Why this is normal: - Monthly/weekly transitions often see lower volatility - Major economic data may be causing market uncertainty - The bot is programmed to avoid low-quality environments

- The bot avoids low-quality conditions during such uneven phases.





✅ How to Confirm the Bot Is Working Properly

✔ Step 1 — Check Your Settings





Ensure you have properly configured: - ✅ Magic number (if running multiple bots) - ✅ Allowed trading pairs enabled - ✅ News filter settings (if using) - ✅ Account permissions for EA trading





✔ Step 2 — Compare with Live Signal





Visit our Live Signal Account and check: - Has the signal opened trades in the last 3-4 days? - If yes, but your bot hasn’t, Contact Support - If no, this confirms market-wide low opportunity conditions





✔ Step 3 — Run Visual Back-test





To understand the bot’s behavior better: 1. Open Strategy Tester in MT5 2. Select AOT Bot 3. Enable **Visual Mode** 4. Watch how the bot waits for specific setups

You’ll see that patience between trades is a **feature, not a bug**.





📈 Expected Timeline













🚨 When to Contact Support





You should consider reaching out if:







🎯 Final Reminder

“The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.” - Warren Buffett The same applies to forex trading. AOT Bot’s selective approach is what enables: 🫡 Consistent long-term performance ~ Trust the system, monitor the live signal, and give it time to work.



📞 Need Assistance?





If you’ve waited 5-7 days and still see no trades while the live signal is active, please contact support with: - Your broker name - Screenshot of your AOT settings - MT5 Expert tab logs

We’re here to help ensure you’re set up correctly! 🫡



