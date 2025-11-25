Imbalance, Infusion and Splash: Three Keys to Reading Order Flow with Delta Fusion Pro



Delta Fusion Pro introduces three advanced features that allow traders to interpret market behavior through order flow and volume: Imbalance, Infusion, and Splash. Let’s explore how they work and why they matter.





1. Imbalance: Detecting Ask/Bid Pressure

Imbalance measures the disproportion between buy (Ask) and sell (Bid) volumes within a candle. When the ratio exceeds a critical threshold, it signals strong pressure from one side of the market.

How it works in Delta Fusion Pro

The indicator calculates the Ask/Bid ratio and compares it to an auto-tuned parameter (e.g., 6.0 for M15). If the minimum volume requirement is met, a visual signal appears on the chart.

Why it’s useful

Imbalances often precede sharp directional moves. A bullish imbalance indicates aggressive buyers, while a bearish imbalance signals strong selling pressure.

In this example, after a bullish divergence, an imbalance signal appears on a strongly bullish candle.

2. Infusion: Detecting Volume Spike

Infusion identifies bars with exceptionally high volume compared to recent averages. This often occurs during institutional entries or sudden volatility events.

How it works in Delta Fusion Pro

The system compares the current bar’s volume to the average of the last N bars (auto-tuned by timeframe). If the volume exceeds a defined multiplier (e.g., 2.5x), the bar is flagged as “Infusion.”

Why it’s useful

A volume spike is rarely random—it often marks the start of a trend or a breakout from a key level.





In this example, after a bullish imbalance, the Infusion signal appears, indicating a continuation of the current trend.





3. Splash: The Shock Signal

Splash is an even more selective volume shock indicator than Infusion. It doesn’t just look at absolute volume but evaluates deviation relative to volatility and market structure.

How it works in Delta Fusion Pro

The Splash factor (e.g., 1.8x) applies to a short period to capture sudden spikes. The signal appears on the chart with a colored marker, highlighting potential reversal or breakout zones.

Why it’s useful

Splash is perfect for scalping and breakout strategies: it signals moments when the market “explodes” in one direction, often before price confirms the move.





In this example, on the 15-minute timeframe, a bearish divergence is validated, and immediately after, with increasing volume and volatility, it is further confirmed by two SPLASH signals.





Conclusion

Imbalance, Infusion, and Splash are not just volume indicators—they are order flow reading tools that help you understand who controls the market. Integrated into Delta Fusion Pro, they provide a complete view for traders seeking real-time, high-probability signals.





